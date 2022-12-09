YouTube's fastest-growing streamer, Darren "IShowSpeed," has ticked off a bucket list wish after visiting a mosque for the first time in his life, leaving fans mesmerized. The streamer is presently in the UAE. Earlier today, Darren live-streamed his visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which happens to be the largest mosque in the country.

It is a fairly recent mosque, constructed between 1994 and 2007. The entire institution is built with marble, crystals, and other ceramics. Its architecture has references to Persian, Mughal, and Indo-Islamic designs.

IShowSpeed was naturally left amazed at the grand and picturesque sightings of the interiors. Seeing his reception, one fan said:

"Respect to Speed"

"I just feel white birds, water, peace" - IShowSpeed left mesmerized at the sight of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Those familiar with IShowSpeed's streams will know that much of his content includes numerous rageful and ludicrous moments. His latest stream, for a change, was unusually tranquil but not surprising given the circumstances and location.

Upon stepping inside the prayer area of the mosque, which could accommodate over 40K people, the streamer whispered:

"I just feel white birds, water, peace, capacity, and fortunate."

(Timestamp: 00:32:26)

After the guide explained that the overarching white color symbolized peace and serenity, Darren said:

"Yo, I'm starting to trip bro. This is crazy bro. No, I'm tripping bro. This crazy, it's like, the colors of it like, I don't know, like, I'm starting to like tweak."

He continued:

"It feels like, I'm feeling something, promise you like, Wallahi, I promise you. Like god, it's just like, looks crazy...it just looks like, god man!"

The streamer wasn't the only one to get a tour of the world-renowned mosque. Fellow internet personality Rashed "Money Kicks" was also seen accompanying the American.

The latter, a native, has been acting as a tour guide for most of Darren's trip to the UAE.

"So wholesome" - Fans share their reactions to Darren's surprise day out at UAE's largest mosque

Fans have already reacted to the streamer visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Many marveled at the sight of the beautiful place. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Lloyd Archer @LloydArcher3 @SpeedUpdates1 Fair play to him. The guy is always hyper but you can tell he generally wants to chill this stream. @SpeedUpdates1 Fair play to him. The guy is always hyper but you can tell he generally wants to chill this stream.

ed @ihyeduxr @LloydArcher3 @SpeedUpdates1 they said he can’t be hyper when i was watching earlier @LloydArcher3 @SpeedUpdates1 they said he can’t be hyper when i was watching earlier

Auronus @Auronus1 @SpeedUpdates1 I know we have no idea how heaven could looks like but in my mind I imagine it like this... @SpeedUpdates1 I know we have no idea how heaven could looks like but in my mind I imagine it like this...

IShowSpeed has been amongst the headlines of late after one of his clips, where he could be seen making suggestive gestures to an Asian man, went viral. He has since then come out and explained that his intentions weren't to offend anyone.

