Is Andrew Tate's first live stream since being released from prison the top 5 biggest streams ever on the internet? Know the truth behind it 

Last year, Andrew Tate's live streams on the platform Rumble gained an average of around 100k viewers per stream. Recently, Tate and his brother returned to the platform to stream for the first time since being released from prison.

What's peculiar is the fact that the brothers experienced a power outage mid-stream, fueling speculations that the brothers were under a 'Matrix attack'. According to popular YouTuber Keemstar, the live stream garnered around 432k live viewers - the highest ever, for the controversial kickboxer-turned-media personality.

Here's what Keemstar posted:

"Andrew Tate's returned stream peaked over 432,000 live viewers on Rumble! This is the top five biggest streams ever on the internet."

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



Andrew Tate's return stream peaked over 432k concurrent live viewers on rumble! This is the top 5 biggest streams EVER on the internet!

If what Keemstar posted is true, then this is yet another feat achieved by 'Cobra' and his brother, since making their millions from 'Hustler's University', a self-help initiative for men that many have called out as being multi-level marketing scheme.

A tweet put out by the official Rumble Twitter handle posted an update about reaching 435,000 live viewers, however, they made no mention of Andrew Tate and his podcast.

Here's what the official Rumble Twitter handle posted:

"[We experienced a] massive technological feat today with over 435,000 live viewers [in] one stream. Our servers in the USA were humming flawlessly, without issue. If you were overseas, some ISP's couldn't keep up with the size of the live stream and may have experience some lag (not our problem)."

Rumble - 🏴‍☠️ $RUM @rumblevideo



Our servers in the USA were humming flawlessly, without issue.



Massive technological feat today with over 435,000 live viewers on one stream. Our servers in the USA were humming flawlessly, without issue. If you were overseas, some ISP's couldn't keep up with the size of the livestream and may have experienced some lag (not our problem).

The news of Andrew and Tristan Tate garnering over 435,000 live stream viewers on Rumble was confirmed in an article by Dexerto.

How did users react to Andrew Tate's live stream being interrupted by a power outage?

To say that Andrew Tate and his brother have legions of die-hard fans that would swear by them, is an understatement. The duo's following is such that his fans are willing to go to battle for the Tate brothers, should anyone raise a finger or voice against them.

These fans fuel speculations and claims made by brothers that 'The Matrix' is out to get them. According to the Tate brothers, 'The Matrix' refers to the government and people in positions of authority. When Tate's livestream was interrupted by a power outage, a user named '@MorpheusCentral' posted the following:

"The Matrix will stop at no cost."

Morpheus @MorpheusCentral



The Matrix will stop at no cost. It is a constant battle.

Tristan Tate replied to the post by '@MorpheusCentral' with the following:

"Counterattacks used to be real. Google “Zhukov’s counterattack” at Stalingrad. An amazing feat of engineering, tactics and logistics by the USSR. It wouldn’t have worked if everybody was tweeting about the “upcoming counteroffensive” on twitter for months beforehand. IYKYK."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



An amazing feat of engineering, tactics and logistics by the USSR.



It wouldn’t have worked if everybody was tweeting about the “upcoming counteroffensive” on twitter for months beforehand.



Counterattacks used to be real. Google "Zhukov's counterattack" at Stalingrad. An amazing feat of engineering, tactics and logistics by the USSR. It wouldn't have worked if everybody was tweeting about the "upcoming counteroffensive" on twitter for months beforehand. IYKYK.

Here are some other reactions to the post by '@MorpheusCentral':

TheWhiteRabbit @T8whiterabbit



Tate wants you strong and rich.



Choose your team.



The matrix wants you poor and weak. Tate wants you strong and rich. Choose your team.

Aafi Arshad💲 @aafi_74 @MorpheusCentral That's why we not only have to fight but prepare the upcoming too!

