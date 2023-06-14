"Matrix Attack" theories emerge as Andrew Tate's house loses power during emergency meeting live stream

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate accompanied by his brother made a highly anticipated return to live streaming on the popular platform Rumble for the first time after his release from the Romanian prison.

Their live stream named 'Emergency Meeting' allegedly attracted an impressive peak of over 432,000 concurrent viewers.

This is the top 5 biggest streams EVER on the internet! Andrew Tate's return stream peaked over 432k concurrent live viewers on rumble!

During their captivating live session, an unexpected twist occurred when Tate's house experienced a sudden power outage precisely during the 'Emergency Meeting' being broadcasted. This intriguing event sparked a wave of speculation and theories, with some viewers referring to it as a "Matrix Attack."

"The matrix attacks once again."

"The matrix is trying to shut down the Top G."

The matrix is trying to shut down the Top G

"The matrix is attacking, it’s time to fight back."

The matrix is attacking, it's time to fight back

"Again, and again, and again..."

"The moment Tate start talking about the Matrix, the power went out. Coincidence? I'd Say MATRIX ATTACK."

More than 400k ppl watching LIVE!! the website lagging the video lagging and now his power house went out... DAFUQ....

I waited 6 months for this stream. They can not silence the TopG. The battle of the century is abt to commence. The destruction of the Matrix

Andrew Tate asserts that BBC reporter Lucy Williamson is in love with him

Andrew Tate's recent interview with BBC journalist Lucy Williamson quickly gained widespread attention online. Throughout the interview, the two individuals found themselves in a continuous clash, discussing various allegations surrounding 'Cobra'.

Tate and Williamson were spotted together in a public setting, where the journalist persistently raised questions regarding the former kickboxer. Seizing the opportunity, Tate playfully posed alongside Williamson as if she were a fan of his.

'Cobra' was amused by the situation and rushed to Twitter to express his enjoyment, publishing the following statement:

"When I first met Lucy it was clear I am the object of her obsession. Fascination was woven into her veins, consuming her senses, a love untamed. Her every thought a delicate dance with my name. A whisper. Top G, Top G, Top G. And today, she waited over 6 hours in the cold outside of Diicot's head office to show me support. My number one and most dedicated fan. Lucy <3"

Fascination was woven into her veins, consuming her senses, a love untamed.



Her every thought a delicate dance with my name.



A whisper.



Top G, Top G, Top G.



And today, she waited over 6 hours in the cold… Andrew Tate @Cobratate



The Matrix is DESPERATE.



These are the full interviews they'll never show you:

The Matrix is DESPERATE.

These are the full interviews they'll never show you:

rumble.com/v2rc2p6-the-bb… The mainstream media which vilify me BEG me for interviews under the guise of "balanced" journalism.

When I first met Lucy it was clear I am the object of her obsession.Fascination was woven into her veins, consuming her senses, a love untamed.Her every thought a delicate dance with my name.A whisper.Top G, Top G, Top G.And today, she waited over 6 hours in the cold…

