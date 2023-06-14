"Matrix Attack" theories emerge as Andrew Tate's house loses power during emergency meeting live stream

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate accompanied by his brother made a highly anticipated return to live streaming on the popular platform Rumble for the first time after his release from the Romanian prison.
Their live stream named 'Emergency Meeting' allegedly attracted an impressive peak of over 432,000 concurrent viewers.
During their captivating live session, an unexpected twist occurred when Tate's house experienced a sudden power outage precisely during the 'Emergency Meeting' being broadcasted. This intriguing event sparked a wave of speculation and theories, with some viewers referring to it as a "Matrix Attack."
Twitter user @MorpheusCentral remarked:
"The matrix attacks once again."
Another user @Funding_Traders shared the same concerns:
"The matrix is trying to shut down the Top G."
@juice reacted:
"The matrix is attacking, it’s time to fight back."
@ReachMorpheuss commented
"Again, and again, and again..."
@UncorruptedMen claimed that the power went out the moment Andrew Tate brought up the subject of the matrix:
"The moment Tate start talking about the Matrix, the power went out. Coincidence? I'd Say MATRIX ATTACK."
Some more social reactions:
Andrew Tate asserts that BBC reporter Lucy Williamson is in love with him
Andrew Tate's recent interview with BBC journalist Lucy Williamson quickly gained widespread attention online. Throughout the interview, the two individuals found themselves in a continuous clash, discussing various allegations surrounding 'Cobra'.
Tate and Williamson were spotted together in a public setting, where the journalist persistently raised questions regarding the former kickboxer. Seizing the opportunity, Tate playfully posed alongside Williamson as if she were a fan of his.
'Cobra' was amused by the situation and rushed to Twitter to express his enjoyment, publishing the following statement:
"When I first met Lucy it was clear I am the object of her obsession. Fascination was woven into her veins, consuming her senses, a love untamed. Her every thought a delicate dance with my name. A whisper. Top G, Top G, Top G. And today, she waited over 6 hours in the cold outside of Diicot's head office to show me support. My number one and most dedicated fan. Lucy <3"
