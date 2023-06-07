Fact Check: Did the BBC recycle an old story to level new sexual assault allegations against Andrew Tate?

Controversial social media figure Andrew Tate recently found himself in a heated and confrontational interview with the BBC, sparking widespread discussions and capturing the attention of the public.

During the BBC interview, the journalist delved into a series of serious allegations leveled against 'Cobra', including specific charges of rape, human trafficking, and the exploitation of women.

These allegations have resulted in an ongoing investigation by Romanian prosecutors. In response, Tate vehemently denied all accusations, maintaining his innocence and asserting that he has no involvement in any of the alleged criminal activities.

Check out the entire interview below:

The former kickboxer faced renewed turmoil as a recent article published by the British media outlet accused him of sexual assault. The article refers to an incident from 2014 involving an alleged victim, sparking a fresh wave of problems for 'Cobra'.

However, journalist Sulaiman Ahmed has come forward to refute the accusations, claiming that they are fabricated. According to Ahmed, the BBC has recycled an old story to levy new sexual assault allegations against Andrew Tate:

"Andrew Tate and BBC Hit-Piece. I have already refuted these false allegations. It is evident that the BBC is employing the same woman featured in the Vice Hit-Piece. Her case was dismissed after voice notes were discovered on her phone, revealing her involvement in a collusion to fabricate stories about @Cobratate. The BBC is now simply recycling stories from financially struggling Vice Media. It wouldn't be surprising if Matt Shea, who currently does work for the BBC following his unsuccessful Vice Hit-Piece, is involved."

Check out the social media post below:

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman



I have already refuted these false allegations.



It is evident that the BBC is employing the same woman featured in the Vice Hit-Piece.



Her case was dismissed after voice notes were discovered on her phone, revealing her involvement in a collusion… Andrew Tate and BBC Hit-PieceI have already refuted these false allegations.It is evident that the BBC is employing the same woman featured in the Vice Hit-Piece.Her case was dismissed after voice notes were discovered on her phone, revealing her involvement in a collusion… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Andrew Tate and BBC Hit-Piece I have already refuted these false allegations.It is evident that the BBC is employing the same woman featured in the Vice Hit-Piece.Her case was dismissed after voice notes were discovered on her phone, revealing her involvement in a collusion… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Fq58K51QUl

Andrew Tate's persistent claims about his celebrity status caused BBC journalist to furiously quit the interview

Andrew Tate's ongoing presence in the media remains a subject of interest, whether the attention is focused on serious matters or other topics.

However, during his recent interview with the BBC, Tate expressed disagreement with this perception, leading to a contentious exchange that ultimately resulted in the journalist walking out. In an attempt to clarify his previous statements, which he now claims were satirical or taken out of context, Tate referred to himself as the most influential individual on the planet.

The former kickboxer remarked:

"Now I understand that I'm the most influential man on the face of the planet, I would be more careful with certain things I say. That doesn't mean the things I originally said were genuinely out to harm people."

This assertion prompted BBC interviewer Lucy Williamson to object and call for an immediate end to the interview.

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

Poll : 0 votes