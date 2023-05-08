On May 7, 2023, YouTube streamer "JiDion" Adams confronted controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako." It all started when the latter described his visit to a mosque in Florida, claiming that there was no empty space on the prayer rug. He compared it to attending church on Easter and claimed that "only one" person was present. Sneako also stated:

"Prayer felt better with a community around me."

SNEAKO @sneako Went to a mosque in Florida last friday



There wasn't any empty spot on the prayer rug.



Last Easter Sunday I went to a big church and was the only one there



Approximately an hour later, Adams responded, claiming that Sneako was lying. He provided an explanation and shared a screenshot of a private conversation he had with the indefinitely banned YouTuber:

"I just remembered ur (you're) literally lying (be)cause I was with you when you went and when you got back, you said you got there late and it was closed, so that's why you was the 'only one.'"

Streaming community reacts to JiDion and Sneako's interaction

Adams' call out to Sneako gained a lot of traction on the social media platform, garnering thousands of likes and hundreds of reactions. Some lauded his response:

Others labeled Sneako a "fraud":

DramaAlert also shared the streamers' interaction and tweeted:

Here are some more relevant reactions:

JUNE 2ND @_xph03n1x_ @DramaAlert wonder what sneako is gonna say and what lies hes gonna make up to justify what he said @DramaAlert wonder what sneako is gonna say and what lies hes gonna make up to justify what he said

Brief look into JiDion and Sneako's past feuds

This is not the first time JiDion and Sneako have feuded. Last year, on August 18, 2022, both were featured on political commentator Steven "Destiny's" livestream. At one point, a discussion regarding mental health came up, and Sneako shared some rather divisive views on the subject.

According to him, content creators get "too much validation" when they talk about their mental health:

"I think you get too much validation for talking about your mental health, and crying and getting depressed. I think you can say crying in a video and say mental health problems. Twitter made me sad. I needed to take a mental health break because I was on Twitter too much."

The Rumble streamer went on to say that being a successful YouTuber is the "easiest job ever":

But the reality is, if you're a successful YouTuber, you stream all day, your life is f***ing easy! You have the easiest job ever, you have the best job ever. And Twitter made you sad? Get over it, p**sy!"

After hearing Sneako's take, JiDion asked what he thought about Twitch streamer Desmond "Etika," who passed away after committing suicide. After the former claimed that the Super Smash Bros. personality suffered "actual" mental health issues, Adams responded:

"Bro, you can't switch up like that, bro! That was bad. That was bad!"

In addition to JiDion, Sneako has gotten into feuds with popular internet personalities such as Kai Cenat, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," and KSI. Readers interested in learning more about it can do so by clicking here.

