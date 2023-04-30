Sneako's top 5 most controversial feuds of all time

Nico "Sneako," a streamer who has recently gained a great deal of attention, has become infamous for making provocative statements. He used to be associated with YouTube and Twitch but has since switched to Rumble, a platform also used by Andrew Tate, where he now streams full-time.

Despite previously working as a camera crew member for MrBeast, Nico has become a solo creator with hundreds of thousands of followers, known primarily for his controversies and online conflicts. This article will focus on five specific incidents where he clashed with other creators.

5 times Sneako clashed with others

1) Sneako and MoistCr1TiKaL

Sneako's most notorious feud may well be his most recent one, which took place in March 2023 and was marked by numerous conflicts between him and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL." The feud began when he insulted Charlie and his girlfriend, prompting Charlie to respond with a video in which he called Nico a "c*ckold."

Following the incident, Nico continued disparaging Charlie on Twitter. Still, tensions between the two reached a boiling point when Charlie released a second response video in which he ridiculed and insulted Nico for his lack of knowledge.

He also took to Twitter to state:

"Holy s**t, you pathetic, sensitive, soy, little worm. I made fun of you for watching your girlfriend get f**ked by numerous other men, and also insulted you for defending child p*rn. That's not cancellation, that's just spitting on you for being a pitiful, sad c*ck."

However, after having a private conversation to resolve their issues, the two eventually called a truce.

2) Sneako and KSI

Although Nico and JJ "KSI" have had disagreements in the past, their most recent clash occurred last month (March 2023) during Nico's ongoing feud with Charlie. KSI took to Twitter to ridicule Nico for his unwillingness to accept the challenge, making fun of his perceived lack of fighting skills.

In response to KSI's tweet, Nico wrote:

"I’m not scared, I’m actually being sued by him right now for “emotional distress.” It’s a frivolous lawsuit but I got a good lawyer taking care of it. But that’s all I can say about it for now."

SNEAKO @sneako



It’s a frivolous lawsuit but I got a good lawyer taking care of it. But that’s all I can say about it for now.



He's down to fight. Don't tell me Sneako the cuck is scared?! 🤣🤣 SNEAKO, STOP DUCKING BRANDON BUCKINGHAM

Despite his penchant for making provocative statements, it remains uncertain whether he will ever step into the ring.

3) Sneako and Destiny

Nico has also had conflicts with another creator, Steven "Destiny," a YouTube streamer with vastly differing opinions. While Nico is a staunch supporter of Andrew Tate and espouses the "Buggati lifestyle," Destiny advocates for the opposite. The two have clashed on stream on multiple occasions.

One of their first notable clashes occurred in August 2022, when Steven challenged Nico's views on acquiring Bugattis and women. Steven argued that Sneako was not escaping the herd mentality but rather merely transitioning from one to another.

Steven also called out Nico's criticism of OnlyF*ns models, pointing out that Nico himself advocates for men to become wealthy through crypto trading.

4) Sneako and Kai Cenat

The fourth individual on the list is popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. For context, Nico called out several streamers, including xQc, JiDion, YourRAGE, Adin Ross, and Kai himself, claiming that none of them watched his response video during his ongoing beef with MoistCr1TiKaL, despite Nico being supportive of them in the past.

Kai Cenat clarified that he was unaware of the response video and mentioned that he is not an active user of Rumble, where Nico originally streams. Kai said:

"This was crazy man. Bro, first of all, I didn't even know he dropped a (response). Did anybody know he dropped, like, a comeback video or some sh*t or response video?"

Sneako Updates @Sneak0o Kai Cenat Responds to Sneako Calling Him Out… Kai Cenat Responds to Sneako Calling Him Out… https://t.co/Ss3gKvPBe4

5) Sneako and JiDion

During a podcast in August 2022, Jidon, also known as JiDion, was part of a discussion where Nico was asked for his thoughts on mental health. However, Nico responded by suggesting that content creators who express their emotions on stream or in videos are simply seeking validation from their fans.

Later on, Jidon brought up the tragic case of Etika, a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber who died by suicide after battling mental health issues. Jidon disagreed with Nico's previous statement and pointed out that Etika's struggles were not merely a cry for attention but were genuine mental health issues.

JiDion promptly called out Nico by stating:

"Bro, you can't switch up like that, bro! That was bad. That was bad!"

