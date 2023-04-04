Kai Cenat, a Twitch streamer, has finally addressed Nico "Sneako," a controversial YouTuber and streamer, in response to a recent Discord update. In the update, Sneako called out several streamers, including xQc, JiDion, YourRAGE, Adin Ross, HasanAbi, and Kai himself. He claimed that none of them watched his response video during his ongoing beef with MoistCr1TiKaL, even though he himself was supportive of them.

Kai Cenat clarified that he was unaware of the response video and also mentioned that he is not an active user of Rumble, where Sneako originally streams.

What did Sneako say about Kai Cenat and the rest?

Sneako was recently involved in an online skirmish with MoistCr1TiKaL. Charlie had uploaded a video to his YouTube channel mocking Sneako, which received a lot of attention.

However, Sneako's response video did not gain much traction. The streamer brought attention to this fact and accused some creators of only considering one side of the story and ignoring his perspective. He posted:

Reacting to his outrage, Kai Cenat said that he was unaware of any response video:

"This was crazy man. Bro, first of all, I didn't even know he dropped a (response). Did anybody know he dropped, like, a comeback video or some sh*t or response video?"

Kai also clarified that he does not frequently use Rumble, so it was understandable that he did not come across the video. He suggested that Sneako should post his responses to other platforms moving forward:

"Bro, I don't be on Rumble my n***a. Bro, I don't even be on Rumble bro. So that's tough. Now you gotta move accordingly now. That is what it is. Just move accordingly now. That's how I take it in. It is what it is."

Here's what the internet said

In the comments section of the YouTube video, fans added more criticism towards Sneako. Some referred to him as "delusional" and "taking Ls." Here are some of the top comments:

Fans troll Sneako in the comments (Image via Kai Cenat Live YouTube)

It is important to mention that despite coming from vastly different online communities, MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako have resolved their conflict. They recently had a video call, during which they reconciled their differences. Having said that, Sneako remains a contentious figure within the streaming world.

