Adin Ross claims Kick is "working" on getting Madison Beer to livestream on the platform

On June 19, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross hinted at who might be the next big personality to join the platform. During the Just Chatting segment, Ross' attention was drawn to a viewer who mentioned that American singer Madison Beer was broadcasting on Twitch and urged him to bring her on Kick. In response, the Florida native remarked:

"'Get Madison Beer on Kick. She's live on Twitch.' We're already working on it. Anybody you see on Twitch, we're working on it!"

AdinUpdate @AdinUpdate Adin Ross and Kick are working on bringing Madison Beer to Kick. Adin Ross and Kick are working on bringing Madison Beer to Kick. https://t.co/AcO7TUievW

"Eddie is a genius" - Adin Ross on Madison Beer's possible signing on Kick

Kick has recently made significant strides in the streaming industry. It took the internet by storm on June 17, 2023, after signing French-Canadian icon Felix "xQc." According to the streamer's agent, he signed a two-year non-exclusive contract worth $100 million. The next day (June 18, 2023), popular ASMR and Just Chatting personality Kaitlyn "Amouranth" joined the platform, reportedly signing a two-year $30 million contract.

Earlier today, Adin Ross claimed that Kick was "working" on getting pop idol Madison Beer to livestream on the platform. After implying that the platform was looking forward to singing every Twitch streamer, the 22-year-old personality said:

"Here's the thing. Eddie is a genius, right? You guys know he is a f**king genius! He doesn't need to be paying million-dollar f**king cheques to every streamer. Only the ones that came early."

Timestamp: 00:07:30

Adin Ross said he offered deals to content creators, but they turned them down. He added that those who turned down his offer would no longer be paid:

"So, all of these streamers that f**king came down and s**t, you're not getting that contracts. You guys were offered deals by me, f**king months ago! And all of you f**king p**sies... didn't want to come... you're not going to get paid! My community, y'all were weird. Like, you know what I'm saying?"

Later during the livestream, viewers asked Adin Ross to check out Madison Beer's ongoing broadcast. He was flabbergasted upon seeing the latter's viewer count and exclaimed:

"She gets 44,000 - on god, she doesn't have that many views! There's no f**king way she gets that many viewers! Yo, there's literally no f**king way! There's literally; dog... what! How?! That's more than... no, no, you can't just assume anything (that) numbers are view-bots nowadays, bro. But it's crazy!"

Timestamp: 00:25:10

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer wondered if Madison Beer would be interested in livestreaming on Kick. He offered her a proposal, saying:

"Wait, does she want to come to Kick? Hey, if you want to come to Kick, you can come Kick it!"

Fans react to Adin Ross' clip

Adin Ross' clip in which he discussed adding Madison Beer to Kick's roster has attracted a couple of reactions:

Alex @Alex75179114 @AdinUpdate Ok but like why cant entertainers have peace and just do what they want tho?? @AdinUpdate Ok but like why cant entertainers have peace and just do what they want tho??

Madison Beer joined the Amazon-owned platform in March 2020 and returned to livestreaming on her channel on June 2023. In addition to hosting Just Chatting content, the New Yorker has also played popular games like Only Up!, Fall Guys, Outlast, and Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes