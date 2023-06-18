"I didn't know anything about soccer" - Adin Ross says IShowSpeed made Cristiano Ronaldo "more famous"

During a livestream on June 18, 2023, controversial internet personality Adin Ross weighed in on YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed's" long-awaited meet-up with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. For context, the latter had gone viral on the internet after he finally got the chance of having a one-on-one interaction with the Portuguese football legend. At the time of writing, IShowSpeed's Instagram post captioned, i met ronaldo, has received over six million likes:

Sharing his thoughts on the viral moment, Adin Ross claimed that IShowSpeed made Cristiano Ronaldo "more popular." He explained:

"Yo chat, be honest. Do you guys feel like... Speed made Ronaldo more famous? Like, honestly. Think about it. Like, what do you guys think? Did Speed make Ronaldo more famous? I think he did!"

He went on to talk about how did not know about "hat-tricks" or even the footballer's signature victory move "SUI":

"I didn't know much about SUI. I didn't know anything about hat-tricks. I didn't know anything about soccer, in general, you know? Until he met Ronaldo. He brought his younger audience to know Ronaldo, in my opinion. You know? You guys can say, 'Average American,' all you want. Whatever."

"You've got to be happy for Speed" - Adin Ross on IShowSpeed's much-awaited interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo

Adin Ross had just started his livestream when fans asked him to look at IShowSpeed's latest tweet. The Florida-native was left stunned upon seeing that the YouTuber's social media update had received over 365,000 likes in less than 50 minutes. He exclaimed:

"What the f**k, dude! Chat, 368,000 likes in 50 minutes. What are your thoughts, chat? That is insane! You know, that's more than the word, 'Emotion.' That is literally... no, that is not bots, idiots! That is literally f**king... (the streamer starts searching for IShowSpeed's Instagram post). 'Because it's Ronaldo.' Shut up, bro! It's also got hype. The storyline between Speed and Ronaldo. Finally met Ronaldo."

The indefinitely banned-from-Twitch personality asked his audience to express happiness for IShowSpeed:

"You've got to be happy for Speed. He literally met the one person he's been trying to meet. It's like, he literally completed the mission! He literally, you know what I'm saying, chat? He finally did it. You've got to be happy for Speed, man. Everyone put the clap emoji. Claps. Don't spam emotes. Just put clap. Type the word, 'Clap,' out."

Timestamp: 00:10:25

Adin Ross was taken aback yet again when he saw IShowSpeed's aforementioned Instagram post. He went on to suggest that Ronaldo and Messi do not generate the same level of engagement as the YouTube streamer:

"2.5 million likes in one hour. I've never seen that crazy engagement, ever! So, I want to say... even Ronaldo and Messi don't even get - I'm going to be honest, bro. In my opinion, bro, I genuinely believe that Speed made Ronaldo more famous. Facts!"

Fans react to Adin Ross' take

The Kick ambassador's hot take on IShowSpeed making Ronaldo "more famous" has attracted quite a lot of attention on Twitter. Here's what the online community has to say:

Ares JackieZ @YTJackieZ @DramaAlert I’m ngl he prolly did give Ronaldo a big American audience. @DramaAlert I’m ngl he prolly did give Ronaldo a big American audience.

Ares Maltz 2.0 @TheMaltzAssault @DramaAlert Speed influenced alot of american kids to start enjoying/watching soccer, so yeah, im sure theres heaps of kids that love speed and now also love ronaldo @DramaAlert Speed influenced alot of american kids to start enjoying/watching soccer, so yeah, im sure theres heaps of kids that love speed and now also love ronaldo

Deshawn @Feadds @DramaAlert Very very veryyyy Rare Adin W @DramaAlert Very very veryyyy Rare Adin W

Steven Hunter @SHunter9393 @DramaAlert Not that he needed it but I agree that he likely made young Americans more familiar with Ronaldo @DramaAlert Not that he needed it but I agree that he likely made young Americans more familiar with Ronaldo

While some claimed that IShowSpeed has influenced younger American demographics to begin following and watching football, others asserted that Ronaldo is very well-known internationally.

