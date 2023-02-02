Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record after scoring in PSG's crucial win over Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has broken rival Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring the most goals in Europe's top-five leagues. The Argentine surpassed Ronaldo when he netted the Parisians' second goal in their 3-1 league win over Montpellier on February 1.

Messi scored his 697th club goal, having played his entire senior career in Europe's top-five leagues. He overtook Ronaldo's tally of 696 goals while taking 84 fewer games than his Portuguese counterpart.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp



Goals for a Top5L team (all comps)

🥇 Messi: 697

🥈 Ronaldo: 696



Goals in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

🥇 Ronaldo: 495

🥈 Messi: 489



All time club goals

🥇 Ronaldo: 701

🥈 Messi: 697 Update on Messi's record chase...Goals for a Top5L team (all comps)🥇 Messi: 697🥈 Ronaldo: 696Goals in Europe's Top 5 Leagues🥇 Ronaldo: 495🥈 Messi: 489All time club goals🥇 Ronaldo: 701🥈 Messi: 697 Update on Messi's record chase... ✨✅ Goals for a Top5L team (all comps)🥇 Messi: 697 🆕🥈 Ronaldo: 696🔜❓ Goals in Europe's Top 5 Leagues🥇 Ronaldo: 495🥈 Messi: 489🔜❓ All time club goals🥇 Ronaldo: 701🥈 Messi: 697 https://t.co/pSdzoqaz4d

The former Barcelona star is now just four short of his rival's tally of 701 all-time club goals. Ronaldo is yet to score for his new club Al-Nassr in a competitive encounter so it might not take long for the Argentine to overtake him.

This was the 35-year-old's 14th goal of the season for PSG across competitions. He has also provided 14 assists for the Parisians in 23 overall appearances this term.

The Argentine was subjected to criticism from some quarters after failing to find his pre-World Cup form immediately after returning to Paris. However, he seems to have regained his mojo and will now play a crucial role for his club in their quest to win the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy.

PSG earn much-needed win over Montpellier as Lionel Messi gets on the scoresheet

PSG entered the Montpellier match on the back of just one win in their last four Ligue 1 encounters. Desperate for a win, the French giants were without Neymar for the all-important match-up, while Kylian Mbappe was forced off in the 21st minute after picking up a hamstring injury.

Messi, however, made sure the club went past the line, scoring their second goal in the 72nd minute after Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Montpellier hit back through Arnaud Nordin a minute from full-time but Warren Zaire-Emery's injury-time strike sealed the deal for PSG.

They now have a five-point advantage over second-placed Marseille in the league table after 21 games.

