"Poverty in the game, poverty in the attitudes" - PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar slammed for what they did against Angers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attackers Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. have been criticized for one of their recurring actions during the club's match against Angers SCO.

In what has become a common occurrence since their time together at Barcelona, Messi and Neymar often discuss their strategy when their team is awarded a set-piece. Images of the duo conversing with their hands over their mouths is one that many fans are used to.

They did the same once again during PSG's Ligue 1 fixture against Angers on Wednesday, January 11. It was the first time both players started for the Parisians since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The action brought both Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. criticism from French journalist Daniel Riolo. He said on "After Foot RMC" after the match (translated from French to English by Twitter):

"Poverty in the game, poverty in the attitudes... The sketch.

"Each corner, each free kick, Messi comes, Neymar comes, we discuss the hand in front of the mouth, it's you or I shoot... It's grotesque. They're ridiculous."

After Foot RMC @AfterRMC 🎙 Daniel Riolo après #PSGSCO : "Pauvreté dans le jeu, pauvreté dans les attitudes... Le sketch. Chaque corner, chaque coup franc, Messi vient, Neymar vient, on discute la main devant la bouche, c'est toi ou c'est moi qui tire... C'est grotesque. Ils sont ridicules." #rmclive 🎙 Daniel Riolo après #PSGSCO : "Pauvreté dans le jeu, pauvreté dans les attitudes... Le sketch. Chaque corner, chaque coup franc, Messi vient, Neymar vient, on discute la main devant la bouche, c'est toi ou c'est moi qui tire... C'est grotesque. Ils sont ridicules." #rmclive https://t.co/hBPRUuqQAG

How did Neymar and Lionel Messi fare for PSG against Angers SCO?

Lionel Messi played a key role as PSG moved six points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 2-0 win over Angers SCO on Wednesday.

Youngster Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring for the Parisians in the first half. Messi then finished off a team move to score in his first club appearance after his FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina to seal the contest. Right-back Nordi Mukiele got the assists for both goals.

La Pulga was notably one of his team's best players on the night. Apart from scoring the game-clinching goal, he also completed 45 of his 54 passes, created one big chance and recorded one successful dribble. He won five duels and three fouls as well.

His close friend Neymar Jr., meanwhile, didn't have his best outing but still put in a decent performance. The Brazilian hit the woodwork once, laid out two key passes and completed 83% of his passes. He also made two tackles but won just three duels against Angers.

PSG have now collected 47 points from their first 18 matches of the Ligue 1 season. The win on Wednesday helped them extend their lead over second-placed RC Lens, who drew 2-2 with RC Strasbourg on the same day.

