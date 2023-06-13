"Always thought he was an adult" - Fans react to IShowSpeed graduating from high school

On June 13, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted a special livestream in which he showcased himself graduating from high school. The streamer's milestone went viral on Twitter, with numerous community members sharing their thoughts. Twitter user @Irunnia_'s comment garnered over 1,500 likes, in which they expressed surprise upon learning that the Ohio native was a high school graduate.

They wrote:

"Still can't believe this guy is a kid. Always thought he was an adult."

"No more f**king school!" - IShowSpeed addresses his audience after graduating from high school

During the concluding moments of his broadcast titled, irl Graduation Stream, IShowSpeed exclaimed in delight after finally receiving his high school diploma. He said:

"Let's go! Bro, I'm out of school! Let's go! No more school for me, baby! I'm out of here. I'm out of here, bro! I'm out! Let's go! No more f**king school! Finally! F**k, man! Finally, bro. No more f**king school, man! We out! We f**king out! I'm done with high school!"

A few moments later, the 18-year-old personality addressed his audience, asking them to spam 'W' in the chat:

"But, look, chat. Put the W's, in the chat, bro! I just wanted to show y'all me graduating, bro. I'm done with school, bro. Put the... that's all I want to say in the stream, bro. That's pretty dope! Yeah, bro, and my sister is on the side too. My uncle. Yeah. Put the W, in the chat, bro! We're done with school, bro!"

Netizens react to the streamer graduating from high school

IShowSpeed's high school graduation was trending on Twitter, with hundreds of netizens chiming in. While one fan claimed that the content creator earns "more than all" of the teaching staff:

Another community member wondered how the Breakout Streamer of the Year did in high school while being one of the most popular YouTubers:

According to Twitter user @9illeh, Darren had the option of dropping out but chose not to:

Several fans expressed surprise that the streamer was still a high school student:

Some of the more notable reactions were along these lines:

IShowSpeed joined the Google-owned video-sharing platform in 2016 and has since amassed over 16.9 million subscribers. He often collaborates with popular streamers like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross. He is, however, also considered by many to be a contentious personality.

One of Darren's biggest controversies occurred in December 2021, when he appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' e-dating show. During a conversation with TikToker Ashaley "Ash Kash," IShowSpeed made some suggestive remarks. This situation resulted in him getting indefinitely suspended from Twitch.

