Andrew Tate posts another misogynistic rant in the backdrop of his ongoing sexual harassment trial: 'Women should be simple'

Andrew Tate has sparked controversy with another misogynistic rant amid his ongoing sexual harassment trial.

The British internet personality and his brother, Tristan Tate, are currently facing legal proceedings in Romania after being indicted by the country's anti-organized crime agency. The charges include rape, human trafficking, and involvement in a criminal gang that exploited women.

The prosecution alleges that the victims were subjected to control, constant surveillance, and threats of being in debt. As the case awaits the review of the case files by a Romanian judge, Andrew Tate has once again made headlines with his inflammatory remarks.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Andrew Tate resurfaced on social media with yet another inflammatory statement.

"Men should not be simple. We should be extremely complicated, a result of the perplexity of empire building and constant war. A man who doesn't live this reality isn't a man. Women should be very simple. Butterflies make them smile. And she makes the man smile by extension."

Currently, the Tate brothers' case awaits the careful examination of the case files by a Romanian judge, which must be completed within a 60-day period before proceeding to trial. The allegations against the Tate brothers are grave and carry severe implications. The trial will be a crucial juncture in determining the truth and delivering justice for the victims involved.

Andrew Tate responds to the recent indictment

In response to the recent indictment by DIICOT, which included a request for the seizure of significant assets, including cryptocurrency, luxury cars, watches, and properties, Andrew Tate has issued a statement denying any connection between the case and the alleged intention to seize his wealth.

“DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) also noted in the indictment to confiscate over. 380 million USD from the Tate brothers in cryptocurrency, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 15 lands of buildings.”

Tate expressed his suspicion regarding the motives behind the indictment. He suggested that the case was not genuinely concerned with the protection of victims or the pursuit of justice but rather aimed at targeting his personal wealth. In his response, he wrote:

"I'm sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth."

