"He's a nothing person" - Andrew Tate's manager says he has "no respect" for Adin Ross during conversation with Sneako

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" discussed fellow content creator Adin Ross with Andrew Tate's manager, who goes by the alias "Sartorial Shooter." Sneako brought up the Kick streamer's antics during a Rumble livestream on July 1, 2023, and asked Sartorial Shooter for his thoughts. The latter did not hold back and slammed Ross, asserting that he had "no respect" for the internet sensation.

Andrew Tate's manager went on to say that the Florida native was a "nothing person":

"As far as I am concerned, he's a nothing person."

Andrew Tate's manager, Sartorial Shooter, explains why he has "no respect" for Adin Ross

At the 54-minute mark of the livestream titled, THE FINAL SOLUTION TO RED PILL w/Sartorial Shooter, Sneako brought up Adin Ross' shenanigans for which he was not "canceled." He elaborated:

"You see, like, there was a couple of years where all these 12-year-old kids were - I don't want to do the thing right now. But, they were, like, imitating doing b**w j*bs because, like, Adin - that was his thing. The funny thing is, he was never canceled. When he was being gay, like, nobody ever canceled him. As soon as he started saying, like, 'Be positive,' then they started going after him."

Andrew Tate's manager was shocked to hear this and claimed that he had "no respect" for Ross:

"That was his thing?! Oh, man! I had no respect for the guy before! I mean... (Sartorial Shooter starts laughing) Unbelievable!"

Timestamp: 00:54:15

Sneako wanted to know Sartorial Shooter's thoughts on Adin Ross "reflecting Gen Z" and being the personification of a "phone." The latter responded:

"Look, if you're going to have access to powerful motivators and powerful clear feedback from someone like Tate, and you're still going to choose drugs, gambling, hedonism, then I really couldn't care!"

After claiming that Ross was a "nothing person," Sartorial Shooter added:

"As far as I am concerned, people like that don't exist. They're not worth my time. I don't consume their content, if you can even call it that. Those sorts of people don't exist in my reality and I would encourage young men to do the same."

Fans react to Andrew Tate's manager and Sneako's conversation

Sartorial Shooter's strong opinions for the 22-year-old personality have gained quite a lot of traction on Twitter. Here's what netizens had to say:

Uggy- WhyAgain @UggySZN @AdinUpdate Bro said gambling like that didn’t make Andrew Tate famous @AdinUpdate Bro said gambling like that didn’t make Andrew Tate famous 💀💀💀

JAKE STILL @JAKESTIILL @AdinUpdate “Only people who exist in my reality are traffickers and those are the ones I love and respect” is all I got here @AdinUpdate “Only people who exist in my reality are traffickers and those are the ones I love and respect” is all I got here

On June 25, 2023, Andrew Tate and Adin Ross' collaboration went viral after the former professional kickboxer called the Kick ambassador a bigot in response to the latter's anti-LGBTQ+ tweet.

