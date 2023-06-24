"Take it or leave it" - Adin Ross "offers" a $100 million Kick contract to Sidemen in response to AMP's alleged refusal to join platform

During a livestream on June 24, 2023, Kick ambassador Adin Ross revealed that the popular streamer and content creator organization, AMP, has allegedly refused to join the platform. In response to their decision, he decided to "offer" a 100 million Kick contract to Sidemen, a prominent London-based YouTuber group. The 22-year-old personality offered a proposition, saying:

"You know what? I'm going to save it for you guys. Sidemen - I offered AMP $100 million to come to Kick, and they said no. I will offer Sidemen $100 million to come to Kick! Take it or leave it."

"I want more British people on this website": Adin Ross on signing prominent YouTube group Sidemen on Kick

Adin Ross was browsing submissions on his Discord server when he came across a clip in which Harry Lewis, also known as "W2S," discussed potentially livestreaming on platforms like Kick, Rumble, YouTube, and Twitch.

He stated that if he had to livestream 100 hours per month, he would "start the negotiations" at $20 million:

"Nah, 100 hours is a lot of hours. I don't know. We'll start the negotiations at $20 mill. Okay?"

Before hearing W2S's proposal, Adin Ross stated that he would "offer" Sidemen $100 million to start broadcasting on Kick following AMP's alleged refusal. A few moments later, he burst out laughing, claiming that he had made up the amount of money offered to the American organization.

He was still interested in signing Sidemen and pleaded with the platform's co-founder, Ed Craven, for help:

"I didn't offer AMP a $100 mill. I'm capping on my a*s. But, Eddie... can we offer Sidemen? Please! Please! I want more British people on this website. I want more lads on this website. More knife carriers on this website. Please! If you're from the UK, put, 'Hi,' in the chat. Where are all my Ukrainians (the streamer misspoke) at?"

Timestamp: 00:40:30

The conversation concluded with Adin Ross adding that Sidemen were welcome on Kick:

"Chat, Kick, let's get the UK on Kick today. I'm loving it! Sidemen, you're welcome, man! You're welcome. Let's do this! Come on! I already got you!"

Fans react to the streamer's proposal

Adin Ross' offer to sign Sidemen on Kick has gone viral on Twitter, with the social media post attracting over 507k views and 3,400 likes. Some of the most pertinent responses were along these lines:

Chasen Dreamz @chasen_dreamztv @AdinUpdate For the entire group? You’d probably be looking more like 250 million honestly @AdinUpdate For the entire group? You’d probably be looking more like 250 million honestly

Velasaria 😈 VTuber @Velasaria @AdinUpdate Everyone saying how Sidemen worth more than $100m, which is true, but Adin doesn't even have that authority to begin with. He's the fourth owner. Eddie, his partner, and Train all have more say than Adin when it comes to Kick's finances. @AdinUpdate Everyone saying how Sidemen worth more than $100m, which is true, but Adin doesn't even have that authority to begin with. He's the fourth owner. Eddie, his partner, and Train all have more say than Adin when it comes to Kick's finances.

Saun🥀 @Saunburner @AdinUpdate Kai himself is worth 100 mill why would they settle for 100 mil @AdinUpdate Kai himself is worth 100 mill why would they settle for 100 mil

🔌 @NonCasualFann @AdinUpdate They probably wont take it. Id assume $100mil requires a lot of hours and tbh it wont surprise me if sidemen make about $100m with their side+ thing @AdinUpdate They probably wont take it. Id assume $100mil requires a lot of hours and tbh it wont surprise me if sidemen make about $100m with their side+ thing

Twitch streamer Dalauan "LowTierGod" commented, saying that he would be "cool" with Sidemen joining Kick. According to VTuber Velasaria, Ross "doesn't have authority" to offer deals because Ed Craven and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" are higher up the hierarchy.

