“Abort mission!” - Miniminter explains how an editorial mistake leaked W2S' undressed photo in Sidemen video

Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter" recounted a mistake where their editorial team erroneously left in a clip featuring unintended exposure of fellow member Harry "W2S." The video was recorded during Sidemen's week-long trip to the US where they shot the video titled, "SIDEMEN $100,000 VS $100 ROAD TRIP (USA EDITION)."

While speaking to guest and co-host Randolph, Simon described how the editors forgot to properly censor a moment where Harry was entering a washroom sans clothing.

After discovering the error, Simon recounted how Harry alerted others. According to him, the latter exclaimed:

"Abort mission!”

Miniminter recounts a huge error that occurred in recent Sidemen Sunday video

The 29-year-old described the hilarious mistake that their team made while editing a recent Sidemen Sunday video, which was part of a weekly video series that the UK group uploads each weekend. The video in question was recorded while on a road trip to Las Vegas earlier this month.

In the video, Harry was seen going into a washroom in an opulent RV. Unknowingly, the 25-year-old was undressed in front of the camera. Since these types of mistakes are quite regular, they are expected to be edited out in post-production. However, much to the YouTuber's dismay, the clip made its way into the video.

Speaking on the podcast, Miniminter explained how one of the crew members discovered the moment before the video was uploaded, subsequently notifying the Sidemen.

Harry naturally prompted the team to "abort" their task. The group initially decided to re-edit it. However, since another member, Tobi "TBJZL" was rendering the video, he offered to remove it himself. Unfortunately, his efforts were not efficacious.

Miniminter further explained:

"Tobi said 'it will be quicker for me to re-render it, I'll put a box over it myself,' and Tobi missed it! So Tobi is the cause for Harry's ar*e being on show on the internet!"

Fortunately for the group, YouTube allows edits to be made even after a video is uploaded to the channel. The Sidemen's editors eventually rectified their initial mistake by covering the exposed area with a "Side+" logo - a wardrobe malfunction that turned into a marketing strategy.

Fans react to the hilarious mistake

The UK-based content creation group has amassed a great following over the years. Although the mistake was swiftly fixed, thousands of fans had already seen the mishap. Reacting to Miniminter's report, fans shared their comments under the YouTube clip. Here are some of them:

Harry's mishap was not the only part that was censored in the video. Fellow member KSI was also seen partially undressed as a result of being stranded in the middle of a desert.

