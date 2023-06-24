During a livestream on June 24, 2023, controversial internet personality Adin Ross had an altercation with YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed." The Kick streamer was browsing submissions on his Discord server when he came across a clip in which IShowSpeed discussed their friendship. The YouTuber urged the online community not to believe Ross and the "fake beef" he was bringing up.

After listening to the clip of Darren, the Florida native became enraged and decided to call him up. However, Darren lashed out at Adin, claiming that he only interacts with him during livestreams.

When IShowSpeed hung up the call, Adin Ross went on a rant:

"I only call you on stream? Put it on god, right now! Oh, you big-eyed monster! You f**king dread-headed dirty... Oh! I call you off-stream all the time, Darren! I call you off the..."

"I'm going to f**king kill you" - Adin Ross enraged after IShowSpeed calls him out live on stream

"You only call Me when it's on stream"



Speed and Adin get in a heated argument “You only call Me when it’s on stream”Speed and Adin get in a heated argument https://t.co/MzS9vgaVZG

Earlier today, Adin Ross discovered an IShowSpeed video in which the YouTuber claimed that he was still friends with the content creator. He also asked people to "stop listening" to his narrative about their feud. Darren then explained why he did not return Adin Ross' phone call early in the morning:

"'Speed, are you and Adin still friends?' Bro, yes, bro! I don't - bro, yes, bro! Stop listening to that guy. Always trying to make some beef bull s**t up, bro! Bro, this guy calls me, knowing that I'm in Portugal. Calls me at 2, 3 or 4 am, and I don't answer him... '(In a mocking tone) I never call him.' Like, bro! 'I'm never calling Speed. Bro, he never answers.' Like, bro, shut up, bro! Knowing I text you and you don't text me back."

IShowSpeed expressed his displeasure with Adin Ross' antics:

"And you call me in the middle of the night. Like, it's weird, bro! I'm tired of that s**t. It's annoying, bro! That's why I don't... it's annoying!"

The Kick ambassador was unhappy with the Ohio native's comments. Adin said:

"I told you on stream, like, six times! Hey... I'm going to take those dreads and rip out of your f**king skull! You understand?! Bro, I'm going to f**king... oh, my god! I'm going to call him right now! I'm not scraping s**t!"

Adin Ross smirked when he heard IShowSpeed say he didn't answer his call. He went on to say that the YouTube streamer should call him back:

"So, you've seen the clips? You see it? So, listen here, you little s**t! You call me back! You miss a call, you call me back! I'll answer you, b**ch!"

A few moments later, Adin Ross decided to connect with IShowSpeed to settle the dispute. However, the 18-year-old personality appeared to be annoyed by the former contacting him during the livestream. He called him out, saying:

"F**k you, b**ch! Stop calling me, b**ch! You only call me on stream. Stop calling me on stream."

When the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer heard this, he began lashing out at Darren and seemingly threatened him. Adin Ross apologized immediately and stated that he would call IShowSpeed off-stream:

"I will f**king kill you! I will f**king kill you! Sorry, I didn't want to slip and say anything. (The streamer starts laughing) Sorry, bro. I'm sorry. I don't want him to get the best of me. Speed, I'm going to call you off-stream. You better answer me. Because I know you're - and this is what he does. He's right in his Kick app and watches. Because you have it downloaded. I know you do."

Fans react to the streamers' heated interaction

A handful of netizens shared their thoughts on the heated interaction. Here's what they had to say:

That freak adin always making everything content

Adin Ross and IShowSpeed were embroiled in an intense feud after the latter's manager advised him not to associate with the Kick streamer. Last month (on May 30, 2023), the internet personalities buried the hatchet, with Adin saying that it's "all good in the hood."

