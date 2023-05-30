"All good in the hood": Adin Ross and IShowSpeed talk on stream, promise to straighten out differences off-stream

In his latest stream Darren "IShowSpeed" confronted Adin Ross about their recent spat, and the two appeared to have worked around their differences. The two facetimed each other while the former was streaming on YouTube. Despite looking like he was sleeping, Adin replied and talked to IShowSpeed for about five minutes.

After much discussion about what has been happening between them, the former explained there was no ill will between them and that they should talk off-stream:

"It's all good in the hood bro, just call me off-stream."

To which IShowSpeed replied saying he misses the Kick streamer:

"Dude I love you bro, and I miss you."

Before hanging up, Adin reciprocated Darren's feelings, reiterating that everything was fine and that they should talk later:

"I love you too and miss you too. I don't care about this sh*t, it's funny. Just call me later."

IShowSpeed confronts Adin Ross about their recent fallout

For those out of the loop, the two content creators have been carrying out somewhat of an online spat for the last couple of months after they stopped collaborating following some misunderstanding. The two have been friends for years, having appeared on each other's streams in the past.

Adin came out explaining that the rift had apparently started after IShowSpeed's manager had asked him to stay away from the controversial streamer.

The recent drama occurred after the latter claimed that Ross was ignoring his calls. This, in turn, elicited a response from the Kick streamer, who went live and told his viewers that it was a lie. This was why the YouTube streamer called him up and asked:

"Why are you telling people that I don't be texting?"

What followed was a long conversation between the two, and IShowSpeed shared pictures of their alleged chat where he appeared to have texted Adin Ross multiple times without getting a reply.

In any case, the two seemed to have hashed out their differences as they ended the call on a positive note after Ross explained that he had missed his texts due to some confusion about his number. Fans have expressed joy at how the two might collaborate more in the future. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The two seem to have a lot to address off-stream, and if all goes well, they might go back to streaming together as they did in the past.

