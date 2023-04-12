What happened between IShowSpeed and Adin Ross? Understanding the reason behind the streamers' feud

Controversial yet popular streamers Adin Ross and Darren "IShowSpeed" have been on and off-screen friends for a long time now, collaborating with each other on multiple occasions. But judging by certain clips circulating on the internet, there appears to be a wedge in the relationship between the two former Twitch streamers.

More recently, a clip of Adin Ross trying to bridge the gap between the two surfaced where he accused the YouTuber's manager of driving IShowSpeed away from him.

"L friend": Adin Ross and IShowSpeed have claimed to have been snubbed by the other

Fans of the streamers will remember that the two were on very friendly terms throughout the last couple of years. Darren attended Adin's online dating shows during his time on Twitch and the latter came to his streams during the FIFA World Cup Qatar. Ross even posted his bail when he got swatted last year.

However, a few days ago, Adin Ross insinuated that someone very close to him whom he "loves to death" had been told to stay away by their manager because of his recent controversies. One day while streaming on Kick, he revealed:

"There's one motherf**ker, specifically, that I f**king love, to death, and I'd f**king die for that person, bro! And that motherf**ker got told by a manager, or corporation. Some corporate p**sy, f**king White businessman f**king, 'Don't associate with Adin anymore. He's off the walls.' That's all I'm going to say, bro."

Readers should note that the Kickstreamer has yet to reveal the exact name of the person who was allegedly asked not to associate with him. But after revealing his recent addiction to a drug called Lean, IShowSpeed's viewers asked the YouTuber to talk with Adin and not be an "L friend." However, the 18-year-old's dismissive answer revealed the underlying tensions.

One viewer said:

"Call Aden, he misses you. Stop being an L friend."

The young streamer announced that he had tried contacting Ross but had snubbed him and did not text back.

"Bro I text that, bro. I texted that guy, he didn't text me back bro. Don't listen to that, he's bullsh*tting bro. I can show you, I texted that guy, he didn't text me back."

In a bid to repair their relationship, Adin Ross recently had a message for IShowSpeed on his stream, where he talked about reconciliation. Saying that he loved him, Ross justified not texting back by saying that he was upset about how the manager had tried to put a wedge between them. He also promised to call him soon:

"I love you bro. Honestly, I was just upset. Someone in corporate told you, 'Yo, don't talk to Aiden anymore.' You know what I am saying? You reached out a couple of days ago, I haven't called you back. Imma call you back."

Adin Ross continued reiterating how much he likes IShowSpeed and wished him a swift recovery after his wisdom teeth got taken out recently. He doubled down on how much he hated the manager who advised the Ohio native to stay away from the older streamer.

At this point, it is unclear whether IShowSpeed and Adin Ross have reconciled, but it is true that Ross has had Speed's back through controversies, and even asked him to join Kick after a recent YouTube suspension over DMCA claims.

