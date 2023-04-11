“The lady looks so annoyed” - Fans divided by IShowSpeed's antics after the streamer gets his wisdom teeth removed.

Fans were left amused yet again after Darren "IShowSpeed" shared an IRL stream after undergoing a wisdom tooth removal procedure, which quickly went viral. While streaming, the sedative medication had a strong effect, causing him to speak unintelligibly and spew out random thoughts and rants.

Despite his incoherent state, the stream was highly entertaining, and his fans couldn't get enough of his post-surgery antics. One pointed out how the attendant pushing the wheelchair carrying the YouTuber seemed to be bothered by his continuous outburst:

“The lady looks so annoyed”

IShowSpeed's sedated rant goes viral

IShowSpeed is known for his humorous and entertaining IRL streams, and his latest stream was no exception. While streaming, he visited a hospital in Ohio to undergo a dental procedure.

However, after the procedure, he began to ramble incoherently, likely due to the effects of the sedative medication he was given. The streamer hummed:

"Speed gang. F**k you mean, ni**a? Speed gang will be on top, on my mama..."

During his sedated rant, IShowSpeed kept repeating that he was a Muslim (possibly in response to people accusing him of lying about fasting during Ramadan):

"F**k you mean? I'm Muslim ni**a. I'm tired of these b*tch ass ni**as that keep calling I'm not Muslim. B*tch I'm Muslim, b*tch. I am a Muslim b*tch. F**k you mean? On my mama, I'm Muslim."

Here's what the fans said

IShowSpeed's confused state during his IRL stream post-operation turned out to be a comical moment for his viewers. Fans flocked to watch his hilarious and incoherent rant. Despite being under the influence of medication, he managed to produce content that resonated with his viewers.

Some also wished him well ahead of his recovery. Here are some of the top comments:

Darren has been embroiled in a controversy involving fellow streamer Adin Ross. He alleged that Darren's management urged him to stay away from him, leading to speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Adin Ross revealed that the Ohio-born streamer had reached out to him, but he had not had the time to call him back. He went on to explain that he was always there for Darren during his rough periods and felt that he deserved the same treatment in return.

