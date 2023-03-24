IShowSpeed and Nani's celebration after Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Euro Qualifiers goes viral on Twitter

Darren "IShowSpeed" has traveled to Europe to see his idol Cristiano Ronaldo play in tonight's Euro Qualifier match between Portugal and Liechtenstein. The YouTuber was joined by former footballer Nani at the stadium, with a clip of the two celebrating Ronaldo's first goal going viral over social media. Fans are well aware of Darren's passion for Cristiano, with the American frequently traveling to other continents just to see the footballing icon play.

As one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, the Ohio native has become quite popular on the world stage thanks to his various streams related to football.

IShowSpeed's presence at the Euro Qualifiers caused quite a stir with fans, especially after former Portuguese player Nani joined him in the stands. The two's reaction to Ronaldo's goal in the game has gone viral on Twitter, accruing over 100K views within an hour of it being posted.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed reacts To Ronaldo’s Goal With Nani Speed reacts To Ronaldo’s Goal With Nani ‼️ https://t.co/k7y66WyTL8

Sporting gives IShowSpeed a warm welcome as thousands tune into his stream to watch Ronaldo in Portugal's first Euro Qualifier

Being a well-known content creator, IShowSpeed was given quite a welcome by the SCP (Sporting Clube de Portugal) who tweeted out a picture of the YouTuber holding a custom jersey welcoming him to Ronaldo's first club.

In a clip of him celebrating with Nani after the penalty, the Breakout Streamer of the year can be seen jumping with joy as he celebrates the goal from the spot. In his excitement, the YouTuber got a little too wild and even appeared to slap the top of Nani's head as he kept shouting:

"Let's go! Let's gooo!"

He even appeared to say the term "Penaldo," referring to Ronaldo's penalty, which put Portugal three goals ahead of their opponents in Group J with Liechtenstein in their first match of the tournament.

Anybody familiar with IShowSpeed's IRL streams knows that the streamer is highly energetic during matches and his first Euro Qualifier visit was no different. Clips of the YouTuber starting a Mexican wave around the stadium have also gone viral among fans.

MrCactusJack🌵 @MrCactusJack69 Bro started a wave Bro started a wave 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/uQ8LHPlqCo

The YouTuber was really hoping that his fellow spectators would continue the wave when he started it:

"Come on, please go. Go, come on! Let's go."

Suffice it to say that he was elated after the Mexican wave a success, telling his chat:

"Yo I did it! Oh my days I did it. Oh my goodness. There look, it's coming back."

Twitter reactions to IShowSpeed at Euro Qualifiers

The YouTuber's fans cheered him on as he watched his first Euro Qualifiers match supporting Ronaldo and Portugal. Here are some general fan reactions to his various antics and celebrations throughout the match. Many commented on how he was "casually" hanging out with Nani:

zayed khan @zayedkhan29 @SpeedUpdates1 Bro speed a legend litrally nani came and asked him for a picture for his son @SpeedUpdates1 Bro speed a legend litrally nani came and asked him for a picture for his son 😭

Cody Lillis @weecody_ @SpeedUpdates1 That’s actually class he watched ronaldos pen with Nani bro @SpeedUpdates1 That’s actually class he watched ronaldos pen with Nani bro

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed Reacts To Ronaldo’s Free kick Goal Speed Reacts To Ronaldo’s Free kick Goal 🔥 https://t.co/OiACr3TBWI

That wasn't Ronaldo's only goal of the match either. In the clip above, the streamer can be seen completely stunned after the iconic number 7 put one into the net from a free kick.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes