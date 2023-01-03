"Me and Ronaldo playing together" - IShowSpeed reacts to Ronaldo's new club reaching out to him

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was left in a state of ecstasy upon discovering that Al-Nassr FC, Cristiano Ronaldo's latest club, responded to his text on Instagram.

The club's official Instagram account has grown exponentially since the Portuguese forward's transfer. For context, their account had around 800K before his arrival. Presently, it has over 7.4 million, making it one of Asia's most followed clubs.

Darren, who had messaged Al-Nassr on the day of Ronaldo's transfer, went bonkers after seeing the club reply to his text. The club responded with a welcoming message, spurring the streamer into thinking he was being invited to play with them. In a festive mood, he exclaimed:

"Me and Ronaldo playing together"

IShowSpeed gets a surprise reply from Al-Nassr

Regular IShowSpeed fans will know that the streamer is a fanatical supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, seeing him join the Saudi Arabian team was a tad bit surprising since he was unaware of the club. Comically, he took to private messages and asked:

"Who are you mate"

Furthermore, he sent a follow-up text stating his intentions to watch Ronaldo's debut match. According to reports, the world could see the Portuguese return to action as early as Thursday. Al-Nassr has a match against Al Ta'ee on January 5. After that, the Saudi team will take on Al Shabab on January 14.

However, Darren is unlikely to travel to the Middle East on such short notice. Nonetheless, the club responded to Darren's entreaty by welcoming him to their stadium. They wrote:

"Hello! We will be happy to have you!"

Upon seeing the message, IShowSpeed gave out a euphoric cry, thinking that the club had invited him to play alongside his idol. He exclaimed:

"Oh! oh! oh! I'm getting signed! I'm getting signed! I'm getting signed! Oh let's go! Me and Ronaldo playing together! Me and Ronaldo playing together for Saudi Arabia."

Continuing his tirade, he exclaimed:

"Come on! Let's go! It is my time! It's my time. I'm getting signed."

Fans share their reaction to the clip

Fans are seldom left without Darren's over-the-top reaction when it comes to Ronaldo. After seeing his latest shenanigans, viewers responded with a host of comments. Here are some of them:

Cristiano Ronaldo's official unveiling ceremony is set for later today (January 3). All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Ehsan, a charitable organization.

