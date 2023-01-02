Al-Nassr gain over 5 million followers on Instagram after completing record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have gained over a whopping five million Instagram followers since signing five-time Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shocking the world on 30 December, Al-Nassr announced that they had signed the most-followed person on Instagram with 527 million followers, Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the BBC, the Portugal international will receive the biggest paycheque in sporting history, with him set to earn an eye-popping £177 million every year.

Ronaldo has signed a contract until June 2025, making it the longest contract ever for a professional footballer in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who saw his Manchester United contract get terminated by mutual consent following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, enjoys global fanfare. Understandably, a large section of his fans are eager to learn all about his new club and his journey there.

Their enthusiasm has been reflected fairly in Al-Nassr’s Instagram follower count, with them gaining over 5.4 million followers since Ronaldo’s arrival was announced. Before the transfer, their count stood at around 800 thousand. It is currently at a staggering 6.2 million.

The post, through which they announced Ronaldo’s arrival, has understandably become their most-liked piece of content on Instagram. It has been liked by over 31 million users since 30 December.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims that he wishes to share his experience in Asia

Having become the most renowned player to play in the Middle East, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that he was thrilled to start the newest chapter of his life. He claimed that he was excited by Al-Nassr’s sporting project and was happy to share the experience he has garnered through prolonged European dominance.

Speaking to the press, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said (via Goal):

“I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential.

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them, help the club to achieve success.”

Al-Nassr are one of the most successful teams in Saudi Arabia. They have won the Saudi Arabian league a whopping nine times since their inception in 1955. They have also bagged three Crown Prince's Cups, three Federation Cups, six King's Cups, and two Saudi Super Cups.

