When will Cristiano Ronaldo be unveiled by Al Nassr? Jersey number, date, time and streaming details 

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi Arabia and is set to be unveiled by his new club Al Nassr. The Portuguese star was announced as the club's new signing last week. An event is being organized at the King Saud University Stadium.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has penned a deal until 2025 with the Middle East club and is set to earn a whopping €200 million per season. He joined as a free agent after his contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated in November, days before the FIFA World Cup.

Here are all the details ahead of Ronaldo's official unveiling at Al Nassar:

Date and time for Cristiano Ronaldo's official Al Nassr unveiling

Ronaldo will be presented to Al Nassr fans on January 3 (Tuesday) at the King Saud University Stadium. The event has been scheduled for 7 pm local time.

ET: 11 am

GMT: 4 pm

IST: 9:30 pm

Streaming details: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo's official unveiling will be streamed online by SSC (Saudi Sports Company) on their various channels. The official broadcaster posted a tweet on Monday in which the Portuguese sent a message to Al Nassr fans before traveling to the Middle East.

شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC @ssc_sports

أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩



شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م كريستيانو رونالدو -أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م كريستيانو رونالدو - أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩📺 شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م https://t.co/RPely1Ngk9

The Portuguese superstar was possibly on a private jet, ready to take off and head for a new chapter in his career. He has been handed the #7 jersey at the club, previously worn by Jaloliddin Masharipov, who has now switched to #77.

Who will be present for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr unveiling?

Ronaldo is expected to be joined by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids at the Mrsool Park (aka King Saud University Stadium) today during his unveiling.

Al Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar and manager Rudi Garcia are also expected to be present at the unveiling. The Portuguese star has undergone the first part of his medical and could complete the second before the unveiling later today.

Poll : 0 votes