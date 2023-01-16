"All of Saudi Arabia, we love Ronaldo", "Stadium will be sold out everyday" - Al Nassr fans in frenzy as Cristiano Ronaldo's debut comes closer

Al Nassr fans cannot contain their excitement as Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to making his debut for the Saudi Pro League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to speculation over his future by joining Al Nassr on a free transfer last month. He committed his future to the Saudi club until 2025 and will reportedly earn £173 million a year during his stint.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to make his debut for the Saudi Pro League club. He missed the club's last two matches as he was serving a suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone with Manchester United last April.

Ronaldo is tipped to play his first match on Saudi Arabian soil in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this week. He is likely to feature for an All-Star XI, consisting of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

The Portuguese icon is then expected to make his bow for Al-Aalami against Ettifaq this weekend. The Saudi Pro League match is scheduled to take place at the table-toppers' home stadium, Mrsool Park, on Sunday, January 22.

As Ronaldo's debut edges closer, Al Nassr fans have expressed their delight at the prospect of watching him in action soon. One supporter by the name of Moosa explained how much the people of Saudi love the 37-year-old. He said [via The Daily Mail]:

"All of Saudi Arabia, we love Ronaldo. This stadium will be sold out every day, not every week. We will come here and sleep here!"

Moosa also expressed his desire to see Lionel Messi, who has been linked with Al Hilal, plying his trade in Saudi Arabia. He added:

"It is something amazing, wonderful. But don’t stop at Ronaldo, we need Messi, we need all of them. For many years we watch these players, we play with them on the PlayStation."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr move will help the Saudi Pro League grow, says fan

Cristiano Ronaldo's stint with Al Nassr will benefit both parties, according to Hatim Alhasani, the media coordinator for the Saudi Pro League. He believes the deal will see football in the country develop, while the player earns a significant amount of money. He said:

"This is an opportunity for him and us, for the league to grow. Saudi people are crazy about football, so passionate. Ronaldo will feel that. He will also make a lot of money!"

With Saudi Arabia keen to develop football in the country, it remains to be seen if more players will follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and move to the Middle East.

