"Very disrespectful" - IShowSpeed responds to critics calling him out for lying about fasting during Ramadan

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently uploaded a short video in response to critics who have accused him of lying about fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Despite not being a practicing Muslim, the streamer claimed that he would be fasting for the entire 30 days of Ramadan, which has been met with skepticism by some in the Muslim community.

In the video, IShowSpeed addressed these allegations by stating that the individuals questioning his integrity were disrespecting him. He maintained that he was indeed fasting as he stated:

"I find it very disrespectful about people telling me that I'm not fasting."

"I've been fasting since Ramadan came out" - IShowSpeed claims that he has been fasting

IShowSpeed expressed interest in fasting during Ramadan after having a conversation with fellow YouTuber Chunkz, a practicing Muslim, in March. The Ohio-born YouTuber asked him for more information on how to properly observe the month's traditions. Chunkz provided him with the relevant instructions as Darren seemed enthusiastic about the idea.

So far, Darren has remained firm in his claim of fasting, but there has been no clear evidence to substantiate his statements. In fact, a video that was recently posted by Matan Even showed Darren at a diner during Ramadan.

As those observing the fast can only break their fast (iftar) after sunset, Darren's presence at the diner has fueled speculation that he may not have been entirely honest. Darren responded with:

"People keep telling me, 'Yo Speed, you're not fasting, you're not doing this bro.' I've been fasting since Ramadan came out. You feel me, bro?"

He continued by stating:

"How the f**k you gon tell me that I'm not fasting? Worry about your own fasting. I am fasting. I haven't eaten or drunk a damn thing yet today. I can drink in, like, the next two hours. So, don't worry about my fasting, I am fasting. Don't worry about my Ramadan, cause I'm doing my Ramadan. Worry about your own Ramadan."

Here's what fans said

IShowSpeed's response to the allegations that he was lying about his Ramadan fasting has garnered mixed reactions from online community members. While some remain skeptical, others have defended him, pointing out that he's not a practicing Muslim and shouldn't be held to the same standards. Here are some relevant reactions:

For those unaware, Darren is from the state of Ohio. Those who engage in fasting for Ramadan can have a sehri (morning meal) at around 5:00 am. Furthermore, Ohio natives can only break their fast after sunset (usually around 7:30 pm).

