“Some weird sh*t gonna happen”: Fans react as Lil Nas X makes surprise appearance on IShowSpeed’s stream

Popular American rapper Montero "Lil Nas X" has added himself to the long list of celebrities who have made an appearance on Darren "IShowSpeed's" streams. Seeing the artist and the content creator today left many viewers surprised, and they went on to share their reactions on the internet.

Readers should note that IShowSpeed is presently in London. He was in Manchester a couple of days ago, attending Manchester United's game against Aston Villa. Fortunately for the streamer, Lil Nas X is currently also in the city.

The duo collaborated today for the first time. In fact, the rapper revealed that this was his first-ever livestream. The pair coming together wasn't something the community had expected. This is evident from a tweet shared by a fan:

"Some weird sh*t gonna happen."

Fans surprised at the sight of Lil Nas X's during stream (Image via Speedy Updates/Twitter)

"Most Random Collab Ever" - Fans react to IShowSpeed and Lil Nas X appearing together on livestream

IShowSpeed is no stranger to pulling the big fish to his stream. He has already interacted with several notable figures, such as Jesse Lingard and Alphonso Davies, in his streams. To Montero being the latest guest of honor, this is how fans reacted:

IShowSpeed and Lil Nas X collaborate for first time

IShowSpeed's astronomical rise to fame has allowed him to play host to several notable personalities during his streams. Rapper and singer Lil Nas X is the latest individual to join this exclusive club. However, it's fair to say that fans were left taken aback by the sudden appearance of the popular musician.

IShowSpeed, who has been vocal about his interest in Montero's music, was finally able to collaborate with him. Although the stream only lasted 21 minutes, the duo produced a couple of comical moments, which included the pair testing each other's freestyle skills.

Additionally, they also had a brief interaction with Ben. For those unaware, this is a character in a mobile application that responds to sounds made by users. Ben is a recurring figure in IShowSpeed's streams and has garnered a lot of attention due to the silly and juvenile nature of the app.

IShowSpeed is currently closing in on the 13 million mark on his YouTube channel, and fans can expect him to hit the milestone anytime now.

IShowSpeed was also seen with KSI at a music concert yesterday. With the Ohio-born streamer finding himself in the UK after some time, further collaborations with content creators can be expected.

