"We all need to see you fight" - Fans rejoice as IShowSpeed teases possible collab with KSI

Fans were left excited after YouTube stars Darren "IShowSpeed" and JJ "KSI" teased a short clip of themselves doing a face-off. The video imitated Andrew Tate and Jake Paul's face-off earlier this week.

However, a boxing fight between Darren and KSI appears to be an unlikely one due to several reasons. This is primarily because the duo are clearly in different weight classes, and the fact that Darren is still a minor would also make the fight unjust.

This is something that even KSI has iterated. However, in a video uploaded to his channel yesterday, the 29-year-old stated he would be open to sparring with the American. Nonetheless, their face-off did garner a lot of traction, with one user commenting:

FaZe Sensei @FaZe_Sensei @ishowspeedsui We all need to see you fight.. idc who it is🤣 even if it’s sparring. @ishowspeedsui We all need to see you fight.. idc who it is🤣 even if it’s sparring.

IShowSpeed and KSI to collab? Looking into their possible reunion

The first time IShowSpeed landed in the UK was because of his invitation to play in the recently concluded Sidemen Charity match. Unfortunately, Darren was handed a two-week ban from YouTube, which meant that he was unable to upload or stream. Now that he has left London, fans are hoping to see collaborations with big names in the coming days.

Earlier today, footage was released of KSI and IShowSpeed performing at the Live Hits Radio Concert at the AO Arena in Manchester. The latter's surprise entry to the stage was a welcome one. Clips of the duo singing together quickly went viral across the internet.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 SPEED ON STAGE WITH KSI SPEED ON STAGE WITH KSI 👀🔥 https://t.co/dOT1Jz07fO

Could IShowSpeed feature in a Sidemen Sunday video?

Regular Sidemen fans will know that a possible inclusion of Darren in their famed series will take the numbers off the charts. For those unaware, Sidemen Sunday is a weekly series of videos by the YouTube group from UK.

As stated earlier, due to the short tenure of his first visit, Darren was unable to film with the Sidemen. Fans could get lucky the second time around after some of the members teased their viewers by hinting at a collaboration with the Ohio-born YouTuber.

"The match above all matches" - Internet reacts to the duo's "face-off" clip

Fans flooded Twitter to share their comments. Although the face-off was a mock one, they found the entire thing amusing, prompting a lot of reactions.

Here are some of them:

IShowSpeed and KSI have quickly become among the most popular internet duos. Despite living at opposite ends of the world, whenever the pair appear on screen, be it physically or virtually, fans remain hooked.

It remains to be seen if the two creators will make further appearances together.

Poll : 0 votes