“Collab with KSI?” - Fans speculate as IShowSpeed gets spotted in the UK in a Lamborghini

YouTube's hottest prospect, Darren "IShowSpeed", was spotted in the UK on November 9 after a fan shared a snap of the streamer in a Lamborghini. The clip quickly went viral as fans flocked in to speculate on the nature of his sudden visit.

IShowSpeed's first visit to London came during his call-up to the recently concluded Sidemen Charity match at The Valley Stadium in Charlton. Unfortunately, for the streamer, an ongoing YouTube strike meant he could not stream during his stay.

Seeing the YouTube star return to the streets of England after a couple of months, fans shared a flurry of reactions. One Twitter user suggested that he was here to film with KSI. They said:

"Collab with KSI?"

IShowSpeed livestreams from England

Following leaked footage of the streamer in the Lamborghini, Darren went live on his main channel on November 9. The 17-year-old was seen visiting a local gym and interacting with its members in the live video. The livestream went on for 49 minutes.

The streamer also promoted British UK sportswear and apparel company Gymshark, suggesting he may have gotten a sponsorship deal.

However, fans were more interested in his future endeavors. His last visit failed to yield any collab with any notable names. However, now that he is in the UK, fans will look forward to a possible collaboration with the Sidemen and KSI.

IShowSpeed has previously stated his eagerness to create a song with KSI. However, it should be noted that the latter is expected to be in Dubai for the weekend to attend his younger brother Deji's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Another possible outcome of his visit could be the streamer visiting the upcoming World Cup. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on November 20 in Qatar. Darren has iterated on his desire to visit the event, and it remains to be seen if he will do so.

None of these possibilities have been confirmed by either him or his content manager Slipz.

Fans react to IShowSpeed's surprise visit to England

Two months following his first trip, Darren made his way back to the country again. Seeing his arrival prompted fans to share a multitude of reactions.

Here are some of the notable ones:

A visit to Old Trafford could also be on the cards, as IShowSpeed has been vocal about his support for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. With Manchester United taking on Aston Villa in the EFL Cup later today, a visit from YouTube's fastest-growing streamer should not be the most surprising possibility.

