“100K if Portugal win” - KSI and IShowSpeed strike a deal on FIFA World Cup 2022 during livestream

YouTubers Darren "IShowSpeed" and JJ "KSI" have managed to pull off yet another memorable moment on stream after the duo could be seen making a bet on the potential winner of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 that is scheduled to take place in Qatar this month.

Darren is a massive Ronaldo fanboy who naturally supports Portugal. KSI, on the other hand, was born and raised in the UK and is rooting for his country. In the former's stream yesterday, KSI made a surprise appearance after IShowSpeed Facetimed him.

During their call, the Englishman initiated a bet on the favorites to lift the World Cup. If Portugal ends up winning the coveted title, KSI stated that he would pay him 100K. He said:

“100K if Portugal win”

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Ksi bet with speed Ksi bet with speed 😂 https://t.co/nYDSKKD6nX

IShowSpeed promises to get KSI's name tattooed on himself if England wins the World Cup

Both IShowSpeed and KSI are no strangers to making bold claims. The pair were seen collaborating again over Facetime to produce yet another comical interaction.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 right around the corner, KSI suggested they make a wager on their favorites to lift the trophy. The 29-year-old said:

"You should put some money on the line."

Darren responded by saying:

"Alright let's go. Ay I put a big money. Who you gut?"

After KSI chimed in with a 100K bet, he added:

"I'll give you a 100K if Portugal win."

He continued:

"And if England win, you gotta tattoo, 'KSI is the best', on somewhere in your body."

(Timestamp: 01:50:03)

IShowSpeed swiftly agreed to the deal. He replied:

"That's a deal bro. That's a fat a** deal bro. Lock it in."

The duo also agreed upon a third possibility - if neither of the teams wins. In case both teams crash out, the duo stated that the deal will be declared null and void.

Fans react to the comical interaction

Considering the fact that both Darren and KSI have large fan bases, their collaborations always attract a lot of clicks. Fans shared their reactions, with many commenting that they don't expect either of the teams to win the World Cup. For those unaware, Portugal have never been World Champions, while the last time England lifted the trophy was in 1966.

Here are some of the notable reactions:

goatmiro @ER1K10HAG @SpeedUpdates1 who's gonna tell him cr7 is washed @SpeedUpdates1 who's gonna tell him cr7 is washed

LF @regular_258 @SpeedUpdates1 Well neither country are winning, they should have bet on who would go the furthest in the World Cup @SpeedUpdates1 Well neither country are winning, they should have bet on who would go the furthest in the World Cup

Eymar Dyabala @EymarDyabala21 @SpeedUpdates1 How is it possible that speed didn’t shout in this video 🤔 @SpeedUpdates1 How is it possible that speed didn’t shout in this video 🤔 😂

Tacklesh @Dark_White_69 @SpeedUpdates1 This is equal to not having any bet🤣. At the end both have to do nothing. @SpeedUpdates1 This is equal to not having any bet🤣. At the end both have to do nothing.

josua themen @Josuaentertain @SpeedUpdates1 Even if Portugal play very good this wc they will be 3rd place at most @SpeedUpdates1 Even if Portugal play very good this wc they will be 3rd place at most

IShowSpeed recently released his new single dedicated to the World Cup. The song can be found on his official YouTube channel and has already garnered over 7.7 million views and over 61K comments in just over two days.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes