Premier League officials have been asked to allow players to break their fast during matches over the holy period of Ramadan

Premier League officials have been instructed to allow practicing Muslim players to break their fast mid-game over the holy period of Ramadan.

As per Sky Sports, refereeing bodies have issued guidance to match officials across the English leagues to allow a natural break in play during evening matches. The momentary pause will allow Muslim players who are observing Ramadan to break their fast by drinking water, consuming energy gels, or taking supplements.

Some of the Premier League's best footballers, such as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante as well as Wesley Fofana, are expected to observe Ramadan.

This year, the period of reflection and sacrifice will take place between March 22 and April 21. Over the course of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, practicing Muslims across the world will abstain from eating or drinking during daylight hours. They will break their fast only after the sun has set, meaning a number of Premier League players will require a break during evening matches in April.

Referees have also been asked to identify players who will need to break their fast before kick-off and figure out a tentative time for it to take place.

A couple of years ago, Leicester City and Crystal Palace paused their game midway to allow Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to break their Ramadan fast. The two teams had already communicated with the referee before kick-off, making it a seamless pause. It is believed to be the first Ramadan break in the history of the English top flight.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United interested in signing Sporting gem Goncalo Inacio

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Premier League giants Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. The uncapped Portuguese center-back has shone brightly under Ruben Amorim this season, impressing onlookers with his composure and distribution. Inacio averages 75 passes per match in the Portuguese league (highest) and has three assists to his name in 23 games.

It is believed that Inacio wishes to move to a European giant in the summer and United are interested in bringing him to Old Trafford. The Red Devils reportedly want to use him as cover and competition for Lisandro Martinez in the left center-back role. Erik ten Hag’s side also intend to offload Harry Maguire in the summer, making further room for Inacio to settle in.

The player currently has a €45million (£40m) release clause but Sporting reportedly wish to push it to €80m (£70m) by giving him a longer contract.

