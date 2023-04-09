During a recent livestream, YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" responded to fans who asked him to contact controversial personality and Kick streamer, Adin Ross. The content creator's official fan page shared a clip from the broadcast in which Darren received a donation from a viewer, who urged him to stop being an "L friend" to Adin Ross:
"Call Adin. He misses you. Stop being an L friend."
Upon hearing the viewer's request, IShowSpeed remarked:
"Bro, I texted- bro, I texted that guy, he didn't text me back, bro. Don't listen to that, bro. He's bulls**t, bro! I can show. I texted that guy, he didn't text me back."
"From best friends to that guy is crazy" - Community reacts to IShowSpeed talking about Adin Ross
Twitter user @SpeedUpdates1's update received a lot of attention, garnering over 1.7 million views and more than 8,530 likes. Another community member claimed that the streamers went from being "best friends" to Darren calling Adin Ross "that guy":
@sactorno weighed in on the situation, writing:
Twitter user @1ptats wrote that they "don't blame" the Ohio native's decision to distance himself from Adin Ross:
According to one viewer, Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" said the "same thing":
Meanwhile, one user expressed skepticism and wondered why people "believe him":
Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the social media platform:
Has IShowSpeed gotten into a feud with Adin Ross? Exploring what the latter said in a recent livestream
A few days ago (on April 7, 2023), Adin Ross opened up during his Kick livestream and revealed that a close friend had been told not to associate with him anymore in light of the recent controversial events.
He also took the opportunity to address a clip that went viral, which claimed that popular streamers like Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, YourRAGE, Jidon "JiDion," and Felix "xQc" had allegedly "switched up" on him. Sharing insights on the matter, Adin Ross stated:
"There's one motherf**ker, specifically, that I f**king love, to death, and I'd f**king die for that person, bro! And that motherf**ker got told by a manager, or corporation. Some corporate p**sy, f**king White businessman f**king, 'Don't associate with Adin anymore. He's off the walls.' That's all I'm going to say, bro."
Timestamp: 00:05:45
IShowSpeed is one of the most popular YouTube streamers who has taken the internet by storm. He joined the Google-owned platform in 2016 and boasts more than 16.3 million subscribers on his primary channel.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki