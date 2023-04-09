During a recent livestream, YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" responded to fans who asked him to contact controversial personality and Kick streamer, Adin Ross. The content creator's official fan page shared a clip from the broadcast in which Darren received a donation from a viewer, who urged him to stop being an "L friend" to Adin Ross:

"Call Adin. He misses you. Stop being an L friend."

Upon hearing the viewer's request, IShowSpeed remarked:

"Bro, I texted- bro, I texted that guy, he didn't text me back, bro. Don't listen to that, bro. He's bulls**t, bro! I can show. I texted that guy, he didn't text me back."

"From best friends to that guy is crazy" - Community reacts to IShowSpeed talking about Adin Ross

Twitter user @SpeedUpdates1's update received a lot of attention, garnering over 1.7 million views and more than 8,530 likes. Another community member claimed that the streamers went from being "best friends" to Darren calling Adin Ross "that guy":

Ricci @RicciPirlo2nd @SpeedUpdates1 from best friends to that guy is crazy @SpeedUpdates1 from best friends to that guy is crazy

@sactorno weighed in on the situation, writing:

Sactorno @sactorno @SpeedUpdates1 Referring to him as “that guy” tells you all you need to know 🤣 @SpeedUpdates1 Referring to him as “that guy” tells you all you need to know 🤣

Twitter user @1ptats wrote that they "don't blame" the Ohio native's decision to distance himself from Adin Ross:

phigs @1ptats @SpeedUpdates1 i don’t blame speed if he distanced himself from adin, lmao. @SpeedUpdates1 i don’t blame speed if he distanced himself from adin, lmao.

According to one viewer, Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" said the "same thing":

աǟʀƈ @hofbrokeboi @SpeedUpdates1 Rage said the same thing lmao @SpeedUpdates1 Rage said the same thing lmao

Meanwhile, one user expressed skepticism and wondered why people "believe him":

afo🇳🇬 @afoknowswheel @SpeedUpdates1 He always caps abt this kinda stuff, why do y'all even believe him @SpeedUpdates1 He always caps abt this kinda stuff, why do y'all even believe him

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the social media platform:

marcos @marcoszyz @SpeedUpdates1 Y’all ever even think about the change that Adin had since that time and how that can affect a relation or just wanna be nostalgic @SpeedUpdates1 Y’all ever even think about the change that Adin had since that time and how that can affect a relation or just wanna be nostalgic

NEALEST RIGGER @yoyoyoniggayoyy @iloveyourdad699 @SpeedUpdates1 Ig speed manager told him not to fw adin because of the negativity that’s been around him recently @iloveyourdad699 @SpeedUpdates1 Ig speed manager told him not to fw adin because of the negativity that’s been around him recently

francisco @franciscoagoat @SpeedUpdates1 Money over friends is crazy. Adin probably one of speeds only real friend. Sad to see @SpeedUpdates1 Money over friends is crazy. Adin probably one of speeds only real friend. Sad to see

D!EC4MP @DieC4mp @SpeedUpdates1 “That guy” referring to someone you called your “brother” is cold speed @SpeedUpdates1 “That guy” referring to someone you called your “brother” is cold speed

xaimpo @xaimpoo @SpeedUpdates1 speed doin the right thing adin shouldnt be on the internet anymore ☠️ @SpeedUpdates1 speed doin the right thing adin shouldnt be on the internet anymore ☠️

Has IShowSpeed gotten into a feud with Adin Ross? Exploring what the latter said in a recent livestream

A few days ago (on April 7, 2023), Adin Ross opened up during his Kick livestream and revealed that a close friend had been told not to associate with him anymore in light of the recent controversial events.

He also took the opportunity to address a clip that went viral, which claimed that popular streamers like Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, YourRAGE, Jidon "JiDion," and Felix "xQc" had allegedly "switched up" on him. Sharing insights on the matter, Adin Ross stated:

"There's one motherf**ker, specifically, that I f**king love, to death, and I'd f**king die for that person, bro! And that motherf**ker got told by a manager, or corporation. Some corporate p**sy, f**king White businessman f**king, 'Don't associate with Adin anymore. He's off the walls.' That's all I'm going to say, bro."

Timestamp: 00:05:45

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular YouTube streamers who has taken the internet by storm. He joined the Google-owned platform in 2016 and boasts more than 16.3 million subscribers on his primary channel.

