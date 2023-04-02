"Why do you look like that?" - Adin Ross comments on Andrew Tate's physique following the latter's release from prison

On April 1, 2023, controversial content creator Adin Ross reacted to the most recent tweet by Andrew Tate following his release from prison. The former professional kickboxer posted a 45-second clip of himself walking back and forth while smoking a cigar. Andrew Tate's social media post read:

"Since last year I've been in 24-hour lockdown. No yard time. Pacing a three-meter cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I can't stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Since last year ive been in 24 hour lockdown. No yard time.



Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans.



Vivid pain.



One hour home and I cant stand my phone.



Some habits die hard.



Adin Ross was rendered speechless on his Kick livestream upon seeing the post. Andrew Tate's physique had him questioning:

"Uhh... why do you look like that?"

Adin Ross says Andrew Tate is "plotting his revenge" following his release from Romanian jail

Seeing Andrew Tate's appearance after serving time in prison, Adin was "scared." He let his fans air their opinions and then claimed that the British-American personality was "plotting his revenge." He went on to say that Andrew Tate now resembled a supervillain who was "locked in":

"He's plotting his revenge. He's like a f**king super f**king villain, trying to... I don't even know, bro! He's big as f**k now! He's going to really just get the f**king s**t locked in now. He's locked in, chat!"

He watched the clip once again and added that 36-year-old Tate was in need of a haircut:

"He needs a haircut, though. ASAP (as soon as possible)!"

Adin also shared his sentiments on Twitter, writing that Tate looked "different."

Viewers react to Adin Ross' clip

The clip garnered many reactions on YouTube, with one viewer commenting that Andrew Tate was behaving like someone who had been institutionalized:

Viewers in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip. 1/2 (Image via Decentralized Fusion/YouTube)

Here are a couple more reactions:

Viewers in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip 2/2 (Image via Decentralized Fusion/YouTube)

Adin Ross is one of Andrew Tate's most ardent supporters. They've known each other for a long time, and one of their first interactions was recorded on July 15, 2022, when Ross invited Tate to his Twitch livestream. Readers interested in learning more about their association can click here.

