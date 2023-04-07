"My f**king mental is f**ked up" - Adin Ross claims a close friend was told not to associate with him amidst recent controversy

During a livestream on April 7, 2023, Kick content creator Adin Ross opened up about his mental health and claimed that a very close friend of his was told not to associate with him, in light of all his recent controversies.

According to the Florida native, the unnamed personality's manager told them not to be associated with the content creator, claiming that the latter was "off the walls." Addressing this topic further, Adin Ross stated:

"I want to f**king laugh. I came here to f**king laugh. I came here to talk. And I came here to f**king... be me, bro. And I love all of you, bro. But now, I'm not in the best mood, today, bro. My f**king mental is f**ked up."

"You guys are my happiness. Please make me laugh" - Adin Ross opens up and talks about his close friend not associating with him anymore

Adin Ross' livestream on April 7 began with him stating that he planned on playing NBA2K and gambling. He further mentioned that he was having a bad day and that he woke up sweating in the middle of the night:

"I'm literally just going to react. Get on to (NBA)2K and gamble. I don't give a f**k, bro! I'm not having a good day today, bro. And if you guys want to make fun of me, so let's just get the f**king clips and laughing at start, bro. If I told you guys I woke up in the middle of the night, started sweating, I bet you guys are going to laugh. I woke up in the middle of the night, started sweating."

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's attention was then drawn to a viewer, who commented that they didn't care and found the situation amusing. Ross responded by saying:

"'I don't care. That's funny.' How is that funny?! So, I'm blocking out haters. And I saw what people were saying about the f**king clip. All I'm going to say is, and if I see a clip, I'm skipping it."

Timestamp: 00:05:45

Adin Ross then mentioned a close friend who had been told by their manager not to associate with him because of his recent controversies. He elaborated:

"There's one motherf**ker, specifically, that I f**king love, to death, and I'd f**king die for that person, bro! And that motherf**ker got told by a manager, or corporation. Some corporate p**sy, f**king White businessman f**king, 'Don't associate with Adin anymore. He's off the walls.' That's all I'm going to say, bro."

After stating that he wasn't doing well mentally, Ross added:

"I want to f**king laugh with you guys, bro. I want to laugh with you. You guys are my happiness. Please, make me laugh."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Adin Ross' clip was widely shared on social media platforms. Here's what the online community on Twitter had to say:

Louis @AdinReports



Fans are speculating that person in question being iShowSpeed “There’s one person specifically that I love got told by a manger or corporation (…) Don’t associate with him (Adin Ross) anymore ”Fans are speculating that person in question being iShowSpeed “There’s one person specifically that I love got told by a manger or corporation (…) Don’t associate with him (Adin Ross) anymore ” Fans are speculating that person in question being iShowSpeed 👀 https://t.co/9zAYu5PnDr

Here's a snapshot of some relevant comments from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

The Reddit community reacts to the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

With the reaction thread amassing over 20 fan reactions, one Redditor speculated that this unnamed individual was using "corporate as a scapegoat" to avoid hanging out with Adin Ross.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes