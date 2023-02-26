Why has Adin Ross been banned on Twitch again in February 2023?

On February 26, 2023, internet sensation Adin Ross made headlines after receiving his eighth ban on Twitch. The update quickly went viral in the streaming community, with many fans and audiences wondering why the streamer had been banned again.

According to some fan speculations, the 22-year-old content creator was suspended for either violating the livestreaming platform's Terms of Service (ToS) or breaching his contract in light of his switch to the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, Kick.

At the time of publishing, Adin Ross did not make an official statement regarding his most recent Twitch ban.

Taking a look at what the streaming community speculated about Adin Ross' eighth ban on Twitch

A thread on r/LivestreamFail about the streamer's ban was brimming with fan speculations. According to Redditor u/willietrom, Ross has been banned from the platform indefinitely and claimed that his suspension was "likely" the result of a contract violation. They said:

"Given that it's indefinite, it's more likely for contract violation, although maybe he does have enough priors for a 24-hour to turn into an indefinite."

Another Redditor, u/3mberLight66617, concurred with this take. They also mentioned Ross "publicly" announcing the platform switch while still under contract with Twitch. They went on to say that streamers usually announce a platform switch after their contract ends:

"It could be (a) breach of contract; he is literally saying publicly (that) he is going to switch platform, while since under a Twitch contract (I assume). I'm no contract expert but it seems like Twitch can ban him and withhold, even, take back money paid to him - depends on what is in his contract with Twitch. Edit: This is why you'll see streamers move AFTER their contract is up."

Meanwhile, a community member claimed that Adin Ross' suspension was due to him violating Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS). They recalled the Los Angeles-based personality claiming that he would be watching explicit content on "another platform":

Here are some more relevant fan comments regarding Adin Ross' recent Twitch ban:

Adin Ross has been actively broadcasting on Twitch since 2019 and has amassed over 7.2 million followers. Throughout his four-year online career, Ross has been banned eight times, with his first-ever ban recorded on June 8, 2020. He was unbanned seven days later, on June 15, 2020.

