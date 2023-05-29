"He hasn't been texting" - IShowSpeed opens up about his friendship with Adin Ross

On May 29, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" opened up about his friendship with controversial internet personality Adin Ross. The topic was brought up when a viewer inquired why the streamer had not spoken to Ross in a while. Responding to this, IShowSpeed claimed to have texted the Florida native. However, the latter seemingly hadn't responded.

The 18-year-old content creator shared more details about the situation by saying:

"'Why haven't you talked to Adin?' Bro, I texted him and he hasn't been texting me, bro. I'm just saying. I don't think he... he doesn't... he doesn't message me no more."

Adin Reports @AdinReports



IShowSpeed Talks about the Current

Situation between him and AdinRoss twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “I Just don’t think He likes me Anymore”IShowSpeed Talks about the CurrentSituation between him and AdinRoss “I Just don’t think He likes me Anymore”IShowSpeed Talks about the CurrentSituation between him and AdinRoss 💔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DCC3yaWSQX

"There's a pattern" - Online community reacts to IShowSpeed's talking about his friendship with Adin Ross

IShowSpeed and Adin Ross were embroiled in a major controversy last month. It all started on April 7, 2023, when the latter claimed that a close friend of his was told not to associate with him because of his recent contentious behavior. He said:

"There's one motherf**ker, specifically, that I f**king love, to death, and I'd f**king die for that person, bro! And that motherf**ker got told by a manager, or corporation. Some corporate p**sy, f**king White businessman f**king, 'Don't associate with Adin anymore. He's off the walls.' That's all I'm going to say, bro."

Two days later (on April 9, 2023), a clip featuring IShowSpeed went viral, in which fans urged him to connect with Adin Ross and to stop being an "L friend" to him. Responding to this, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer referred to the 22-year-old as "bull s**t" and remarked:

"Bro, I texted- bro, I texted that guy, he didn't text me back, bro. Don't listen to that, bro. He's bul ls**t, bro! I can show. I texted that guy, he didn't text me back."

On April 11, 2023, Adin Ross revealed that the person who was told not to associate with him was IShowSpeed, bringing the controversy to a close. He claimed he was "just upset" and asked the Ohio native to contact him again:

"(IShow)Speed, I know that you're going to see this s**t. I already know that you are. So, I'm going to say it to you. I love you, bro. Honestly, I was just upset. Someone corporate told you, 'Yo, don't talk to Adin.' You know what I'm saying? You reached out a couple days ago, I hadn't called you back. I'm going to call you back."

A new chapter unfolded in the streamer's friendship when Darren claimed that Adin Ross was not returning his texts. As expected, the revelation went viral, eliciting numerous responses on Twitter.

Timestamp: 00:25:35

One user, @Drygo0, suggested that "there is a pattern." They elaborated:

Drygo @Drygo0 @AdinReports Theres a pattern. All of his streamer friends keep saying ADIN don't be texting back 🤷‍♂️ @AdinReports Theres a pattern. All of his streamer friends keep saying ADIN don't be texting back 🤷‍♂️

Others speculated that Adin Ross' idol, Andrew Tate, was no longer associated with him:

Here are some more relevant responses:

big47555 @big47555 @AdinReports He needs to stay away from Speed and all the other degenerates. Adin needs more Tate. @AdinReports He needs to stay away from Speed and all the other degenerates. Adin needs more Tate.

IShowSpeed is among the most popular YouTube streamers, with over 16.7 million subscribers on his primary channel. He recently announced a Rumble-exclusive gameshow in collaboration with Streamer of the Year, Kai Cenat.

Poll : 0 votes