Adin Ross reveals he lost $1,000,000 in one session of Blackjack, says doesn't care about being "reckless"

On July 15, 2023, controversial internet personality Adin Ross appeared as a guest on the Full Send Podcast. During their conversation, podcast host Aaron "Steiny" inquired about the streamer's big wins in Blackjack sessions. According to Adin Ross, during his "best" session, he was able to turn $50,000 into $500,000 in two days.

Steiny then asked the inverse of this, as he was curious to know what the Kick ambassador's biggest loss was. In response, Adin Ross said:

"My biggest L? This session, last, I lost a million, in like, two hours."

Adin Ross discusses his biggest wins and losses in Blackjack

The discussion began at the 42-minute mark of the most recent Full Send Podcast when Steiny and Kyle Forgeard inquired about the Florida native's biggest Blackjack win. The latter said:

"My best session I've had at Red Rock, I made - I turned $50k into $500k. In two days."

A few moments later, Ross revealed that his "biggest L" was when he lost $1,000,000 in two hours. Kyle Forgeard inquired whether this occurred while he was gambling with Dana White.

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer elaborated on the time he got together with the UFC president, saying:

"No, it wasn't. Dana, actually, helped my first time playing big, though. We were down, I think, me and Dana together were, like, down $450,000 - $500,000. No! $750,000. I think I was like, two or three ($200,000 or $300,000) and he was, like, four or five ($400,000 or $500,000)."

The conversation continued with Steiny wondering if Adin Ross was concerned about becoming "a little too reckless." The 22-year-old personality responded by saying that he did not care, and added:

"No. I don't care. You can't take money with you when you die. I'm going to be honest. I had a discussion. I want to know what you think about this."

According to Adin Ross, a person's lifestyle does not change after accumulating a certain amount of wealth:

"True or false. Once you hit a certain number, it like, does it matter anymore? Like, your lifestyle doesn't change. Like, for me, right? Let's say you hit eight digits. Right? I feel like it's not different from having eight to nine digits. Like, your lifestyle is really not going to change. You're still working."

Fans react to the recent episode of Full Send Podcast

The recent episode of the Nelk Boys-affiliated podcast has received over 3,250 comments. Here's what some fans had to say:

Adin Ross is a prominent Kick streamer, best known for hosting Just Chatting and gambling-related streams. He is also an avid gamer, and he recently announced that he would be hosting an IRL NBA 2K24 tournament.