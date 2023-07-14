"If you think you are immune, you are in for a surprise" - Rumble CEO calls out Adin Ross for "trying to destroy" platform's reputation

Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of livestreaming platform Rumble, took to Twitter on July 13, 2023, to call out controversial internet personality Adin Ross. In his post, Pavlovski said "spammers" were attempting to destroy the platform's reputation by creating "fake narratives" with the help of artificial followers. He also attached three photos from Ross' recent livestream as evidence.

Pavlovski seemingly threatened action by stating that Rumble's legal team has gone up against power companies and governments. The tweet reads:

"Spammers trying to destroy Rumble's reputation by creating a fake narrative with bots won't be treated with white gloves Our legal team takes on some of the biggest companies and most powerful governments in the world. If you think you are immune, you are in for a surprise."

"Tighten up" - Adin Ross responds to the Rumble CEO's threatening tweet

Adin Ross has been outspoken about his sentiments towards Rumble. During his recent Kick livestream, the Florida native went off at Nico "Sneako" for criticizing the Trainwreckstv-backed platform. He then drew a comparison between Kick, Rumble, and Twitch, stating:

"Kick literally implemented an update where you can check mark basically saying if you want to display Hot Tub streamers and Gambling streams. So, Twitch doesn't have that. Rumble doesn't have that. Kick did it."

Ross also addressed Rumble streamers, telling them to "stay in their own lane":

"To all, you Rumble creators, Kick stays in their own lane. You are not the enemy. It's Twitch. Rumble, in all fairness, no disrespect, Rumble you are not competition to Kick."

As mentioned earlier, on July 13, Chris Pavlovski claimed that "spammers" were attempting to destroy the Toronto-based company's image and attached images from Adin Ross' broadcast.

In response, Ross stated that he instructed his fans to type the phrase "spam fumble" in the Kick chat room. He said:

"Chris... on my stream, when I said, 'Spam fumble,' it was in my chat, not your website. Also - that tweet got nothing to do with me, brother. Tighten up."

According to Twitter user @JABridgeforth, the issue was with the Twitter userbase, not Ross:

JA @JABridgeforth @chrispavlovski This is more of a @twitter problem and less of a Adin problem. @chrispavlovski This is more of a @twitter problem and less of a Adin problem.

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" responded as well, claiming that "someone randomly" botted his social media update to get over 6,000 likes. He added that he deleted the tweet after seeing the engagement numbers:

N3on @N3onOnYT @chrispavlovski it was at 4 am and had nothing to do with me. the tweet was at 3k likes and someone randomly botted 6k likes on it. I don’t know what they got out of it. but i get nothing out of botting a ratio tweet that obviously looks like a bot. @chrispavlovski it was at 4 am and had nothing to do with me. the tweet was at 3k likes and someone randomly botted 6k likes on it. I don’t know what they got out of it. but i get nothing out of botting a ratio tweet that obviously looks like a bot.

N3on @N3onOnYT @chrispavlovski the second i saw the likes i deleted the tweet @chrispavlovski the second i saw the likes i deleted the tweet

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

FearBuck @FearedBuck @chrispavlovski website been out for 11 years and it’s still doesn’t look one bit pleasing that’s crazy @Yisx CEO of rumble tweeting this??? how about u focus on fixing ur UI and general website, than staying cryin on the TL about one of ur signees getting ratioedwebsite been out for 11 years and it’s still doesn’t look one bit pleasing that’s crazy @chrispavlovski @Yisx CEO of rumble tweeting this??? how about u focus on fixing ur UI and general website, than staying cryin on the TL about one of ur signees getting ratioed 😭 website been out for 11 years and it’s still doesn’t look one bit pleasing that’s crazy 😂😂

Floridabreeze🌴 @FloridaBreezeFL @chrispavlovski As a stockholder in rumble I cannot express to you enough my disappointment of having the quartering signed a deal with you and in addition giving him the Rumble logo in his Twitter bio, I’m reconsidering my investment and your company 10,000 shares @chrispavlovski As a stockholder in rumble I cannot express to you enough my disappointment of having the quartering signed a deal with you and in addition giving him the Rumble logo in his Twitter bio, I’m reconsidering my investment and your company 10,000 shares

Justin @laststop08



It's nice to to see that Rumble won't take this lying down. @chrispavlovski This is wild what happened to friendly competition it's disappointing to see creators taking part in illegal action by over sending sending traffic to the platform.It's nice to to see that Rumble won't take this lying down. @chrispavlovski This is wild what happened to friendly competition it's disappointing to see creators taking part in illegal action by over sending sending traffic to the platform.It's nice to to see that Rumble won't take this lying down.

oxvibeskiii @F1LTHYFLEET 🫶 @chrispavlovski W Chris holding it down for RUMBLE @chrispavlovski W Chris holding it down for RUMBLE🔥🙏🫶

Rumble has gone on to become one of the most popular livestreaming platforms, having signed notable figures such as Kai Cenat, Darren "IShowSpeed," Matthew "Mizkif," and Steven "Destiny." According to StreamsCharts, Russel Brand, Andrew Tate, and Bryan "RiceGum" are the most-watched content creators on Rumble.

