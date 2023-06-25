Who is N3on? Exploring the highly controversial Kick streamer's online career

During Adin Ross' livestream in May 2023, an 18-year-old American Gaming YouTuber and Twitch streamer known as N3on or Neon went viral after he was clipped insulting Ali C Lopez. The latter is a popular blogger-turned-TikTok personality who became an internet sensation following her appearance on the Whatever Podcast.

The video initially started out as an interview carried out by Adin Ross, Nico "Sneako," and N3on. But it quickly became controversial after N3on started fat-shaming and insulting the special guest for the interview. He said the following at the 6:42 mark:

"I genuinely hope someone comes to your house and shoots you in the f******g head. You f******g hippo! Let me finish! I don't give a f**k about this fat b**ch! How do you wake up like that?! How do you not kill yourself?! Please tell me! Please f*****g tell me! How do you not want to kill yourself? You're fat, obese. Somebody needs to f******g stone you, b**ch! Someone needs to f******g stone you!"

N3on's tirade got too intense even for Sneako, who had to leave mid-interview to save face, arguably a rare move for a controversial content creator. Following clips of this interview doing rounds around social media, N3on was quickly thrown into the spotlight after being a relatively lesser-known and smaller creator for over four years.

Who is N3on? His controversial rise to fame explored

Rangesh Mutama is an American YouTuber-turned-streamer who initially made a name for himself as an NBA 2K content creator on YouTube and Twitch. He decided to dedicate over 80% of his total stream time to playing a multitude of NBA 2K titles for over three years since becoming an active streamer in 2019.

Despite grinding NBA games for the majority of his time, Rangesh found his "big break" after he shifted towards creating Fortnite-related content alongside other upcoming streamers.

N3on currently has over 478K subscribers on YouTube, 154K followers on Twitch, and just over 26K followers on Kick. However, despite of the significant following he has amassed, Mutama has also faced a fair share of criticism for sensationalizing videos and resorting to the use of clickbait.

Additionally, Mutama has developed a reputation for occasionally exhibiting eccentric behavior, displaying toxicity, and engaging in bullying behavior, albeit often in what he claims is a "joking" manner.

One of the biggest controversies that have marred N3on's nascent career as a creator was when fellow YouTuber Jamie "JT" Tate exposed Mutama on a number of different occasions. The first instance saw JT exposing Rangesh for fabricating his own death after the latter uploaded a video titled "N3on is dying. "

A part of a number of videos that were covering his "alleged" death, with Rangesh's brother claiming he was in critical condition due to a brain tumor and seizures. He eventually even released a video compilation of his supposed best moments was published, suggesting his demise.

This is when JT exposed the deception, leading to an influx of negative feedback with a high dislikes-to-likes ratio on Rangesh's videos, which have since been deleted.

Three months after faking his own death, Rangesh uploaded another clickbait video titled "Meeting someone with coronavirus," with a thumbnail that featured him wearing a mask in a hospital while visiting an infected person. The video was in reality an interview conducted while playing Fortnite with a user who claimed to have the virus.

This prompted JT to once again expose Rangesh for his deceit, prompting the latter to issue an apology video, acknowledging his wrongdoing and expressing gratitude for JT's eye-opening actions.

Following these two controversies, Rangesh removed the videos related to his fake death and the coronavirus encounter, but has left others with clickbait content untouched.

Currently, Rangesh can be found streaming daily on Kick, Twitch, and YouTube. He continues to partake in edgy behavior for content and entertainment of his loyal viewers.

