"You need to f**king rethink your life" - Asmongold hits back at a "Pokimane hater" on his livestream

Popular Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" discussed controversies and dramas surrounding the livestreaming industry on June 23, 2023. While reviewing Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" stern response to political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" moderator on Twitter, Asmongold noticed a Twitch chatter named "snicker10101," who kept spamming hateful messages against Imane "Pokimane."

After seeing the viewer's comments, The Austin, Texas-based personality wondered how old they were. He ultimately chose not to ban them from his Twitch chat but reprimanded them by saying:

"What are you doing, typing this f**king drama bull s**t in here? For, like, what? 10 minutes! Jesus! Bro, I'm not going to ban you. But, you need to f**king rethink your life."

Asmongold left stunned after taking a look at a viewer's hateful messages directed at Pokimane

For those unaware, Pokimane has been making headlines ever since she commented on Felix "xQc" signing a two-year, non-exclusive $100 million contract with Kick. On June 17, 2023, she responded to a Twitch chatter who claimed Kick was now "taking over" the livestreaming industry. She said:

"Respectfully, people that say stuff like this, you don't understand that Kick makes Twitch money. Like, Kick is using Twitch's services. And, if Twitch really wanted, they could just stop giving these services to Kick. But right now, they're just sitting back like, 'Thanks,' I guess."

The Moroccan-Canadian personality's statements went viral, prompting Kick co-founder Ed "Eddie" Craven to call her take "strange and uneducated":

"If Pokimane recons that's true, then good on Pokimane. Congratulations to her, she thinks that's a good thing. But, I think - it's, you know... it's a very strange take, in my opinion. A very strange take! I think it's almost an uneducated take, to be honest with you. I think, typically, people should avoid publicly commenting on stuff they've got no f**king clue about."

Pokimane eventually stated that she would never switch to Kick because it would jeopardize her "morals and ethics."

On June 23, 2023, Asmongold came across a viewer who had posted some rather hateful messages targeting the former OfflineTV member. After taking a look at their chat logs, the MMORPG streamer said:

"'Mukitty was also fighting Poki.' Yeah, I know. People, bro, like... Snicker (Twitch chatter's name), should I just ban you, bro? You're just spamming about this f**king... like bro, what the f**k, man?!"

Some of the messages sent by the viewer were as follows:

"'RIPBOZO Poki Twitter + Kai stream.' 'She went on Kai's stream.' 'RIPBOZO Poki.' Mukitty was also fighting Poki on Twitter.'"

Timestamp: 00:46:05

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was left stunned by these messages. He remarked:

"How old are you? How old are you, man? Like what the f**k are you doing? (The streamer reviews the viewer's chat logs) What are you doing, man? You've got a picture of Tom from Tom and Jerry. You're 11 f**king years old?"

After suggesting that the viewer should "rethink" their life, Asmogold added:

"Jesus, man! Stop it! So f**king weird! Ugh! What are you doing? Yeah, I don't know what else to say. It's nuts."

Fans react to Asmongold's response

Asmongold's response to the Twitch chatter elicited quite a lot of traction on YouTube. Here's a snapshot of what netizens said:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Some claimed that Asmongold's approach to dealing with chatter was "100x more effective." Others, on the other hand, claimed that the streamer was "softening up" because he did not ban the viewer.

