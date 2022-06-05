Watch: Asmongold says he'll ban users on his subreddit for criticizing pay-to-win Diablo Immortal stream

Zack "Asmongold" has been a vocal critic of Blizzard and pay-to-win games as a whole during his streams. That is why many fans were surprised and disappointed with his first on-stream playthrough of Diablo Immortal, the new mobile game in Blizzard's Diablo franchise.

While streaming on his secondary channel, he was asked what he thought about the criticism he was receiving on his subreddit. He said that he would solve the problem by taking down the threads and banning users.

"I'll just solve that the same way I always do, just delete all the threads and ban them."

Asmongold says he will delete threads critical of his pay-to-win Diablo playthrough

On his stream, Asmon decided to play Diablo Immortal, the new mobile game in the Diablo franchise from Blizzard. The streamer has been very critical of Blizzard's business practices as well as microtransactions and pay-to-win games. That is why many fans felt blindsided when the streamer decided to play the game, purchasing in-game currency multiple times during the stream.

In fact, he decided to opt-in to Diablo Immortal's microtransactions every time the game prompted him to. Over the duration of the stream, he spent hundreds of dollars on in-game microtransactions.

While he may have been doing this for content or to make a point about pay-to-win game models, many fans nonetheless did not appreciate the stream. Viewers went to the r/Asmongold subreddit to criticize the streamer for monetarily supporting microtransactions on his stream.

While streaming Lost Ark on his second Twitch channel, zackrawrr, a viewer in the chat asked him about the controversy on his subreddit. He said that he didn't wish to be bothered by it and that he would simply remove the threads and ban users who criticized him.

"I don't want to deal with it."

After he said that he would ban users, a moderator on his subreddit said that they would not remove threads portraying Asmongold in a negative light for his Diablo Immortal stream.

Soon after, the same moderator apologized to users after the streamer took down the original post that started the thread.

While Asmongold has every right to remove whoever he wants from his own subreddit, that doesn't protect him from criticism; fans believe he's being hypocritical.

Fans react to Asmongold shutting down criticism of his Diablo stream

Viewers who saw the clip of him saying he would delete negative feedback from his subreddit accused him of being a hypocrite. Many also wondered why he seemed so unable to deal with criticism when he is a streamer.

Fans also joked that maybe Asmon needs to take another long break from streaming.

Although he's received some heat recently, it is unlikely that the streamer would want to take an extended break. He also recently became the most-watched streamer on Twitch, passing xQc.

