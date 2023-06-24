"Literally treating Emiru like his ex-wife" - Tectone's antics over Emiru's announcement during OTK livestream leave the online community divided

On June 24, 2023, popular Twitch streamers and One True King (OTK) members Chance "Sodapoppin," Emily "Emiru," Tectone, EsfandTV, and others gathered to compete in the Trash Talk: Dark Souls Race. At one point during the livestream, Emiru took the opportunity to announce a Final Fantasy XVI-themed costume party that will take place on her channel on June 27, 2023.

Tectone, however, interrupted her, accusing an OTK member of "cheating" in the tournament and calling them a "b**ch."

The streamers' interaction was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it soon became a hot topic of conversation. Numerous community members shared their thoughts on Tectone's antics.

Redditor u/Zentripetal commented:

"Literally treating Emiru like this ex-wife. But clearly, he's joking! No way, that's his real personality..."

What did Tectone say during Emiru's announcement at the Trash Talk: Dark Souls Race OTK event?

At the 02:46-hour mark of Sodapoppin's livestream, EsfandTV asked Emiru to read out a list of events that were jotted down off-stream. One of the first projects was a Final Fantasy XVI-themed costume party hosted by a professional cosplayer. She began the announcement by saying:

"Okay, on Tuesday, we're doing a Final Fantasy costume party with everyone in OTK, except for..."

Tectone cut her off, accusing an OTK member of "cheating" in the Dark Souls race:

"Why the f**k do you have the remote, you cheating b**ch! Give it to Nick (Twitch streamer and OTK member Nmplol)! Give it to Nick, you cheating f**k!"

Sodapoppin lambasted Tectone, telling him to keep quiet because they had sponsorships. He also told Emiru to continue with her announcement:

"Shut the f**k up! We have sponsorships! Shut up! Emi! Announce it!"

Timestamp: 02:46:20

Emiru was not pleased with the gacha streamer's shenanigans and remarked:

"Hey, Tectone. You actually ruined the sponsored announcement."

In the midst of the argument, Sodapoppin yelled once more and finished the announcement:

"Final Fantasy costume party on the 27th... at 2'o clock! 2 p.m. CST! It's happening! Everyone's going to be f**king be there! (One OTK member says they won't be present) But everyone else will!"

Fans react to the streamers' heated interaction

As mentioned earlier, Tectone's antics during Emiru's announcement have gotten a lot of traction on the streamer-focused forum, with the conversation thread attracting over 315 reactions.

Some users suggested that Tectone has "0% self-awareness":

Others shared their observations about the streamer on the Steak and Eggs Podcast:

Meanwhile, one community member expressed enthusiasm for the Final Fantasy XVI costume party:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

TECTONE @Tectone Got a new LSF hate thread for being drunk and trash talking at the trash talk tournament hosted by sodapoppin! My bad guys! Won't happen again! Got a new LSF hate thread for being drunk and trash talking at the trash talk tournament hosted by sodapoppin! My bad guys! Won't happen again! https://t.co/c8WBD5CEvw

Later in the day, Tectone took to Twitter to respond to criticisms voiced by the Reddit community. He claimed that he received a hate thread for being drunk and trash-talking while competing in a trash-talk tournament.

