On June 13, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" returned from hosting the One True King (OTK) Games Expo 2023 and shared his thoughts on the event. One of the topics of discussion was fellow OTK member Tectone's attire at the event, which provoked a strong reaction from Sodapoppin, who openly stated that Tectone "grossed" him out.

Chance also stated that he had to apologize to a panel of developers who appeared at the Games Expo:

"And, it's like, 'Tectone, your hairy body is disgusting! Put it away!' And during our only live, dev interview, these guys flew across the sea. I talked with the dev, and I apologized profusely. They're extremely good sports. They were like, 'Oh, it's fine. It was great. Everything was awesome.' It was, you know, so I talked with them. But still... bro!"

Sodapoppin explains why he was "infuriated" with Tectone at the OTK Games Expo 2023

On June 13, 2023, Sodapoppin hosted a brief Just Chatting segment at the beginning of his broadcast. He mentioned having a discussion with prominent OTK members about some aspects that were lacking at this year's Games Expo:

"That's why when we had dinner afterwards, I was just like, 'Okay, all of this is fresh in my mind. Hey guys, this is where we f**ked up and what we should do different.' Almost ruined dinner."

He then brought up Tectone, who was wearing a tank top at the event:

"But... Tectone and his tank top actually infuriated me. I already f**king grilled the f**k out of at the airport. I'm like, 'Bro! What are you doing?' That infuriated me! I... don't know. I don't know. Motherf**ker! Like... god!"

Timestamp: 00:20:10

Sodapoppin seemingly gagged after noticing what his viewers said. He then explained why he was upset with the OTK member's outfit:

"'He shaved his...' (The streamer gags) I don't care! There's just... why, man? God, why? (The streamer mimics Tectone) 'It was hot, dude!' I don't care! Then, wear a T-shirt! Like, it's one of those things, it's hard to be grossed out by own body because you are you. Right?"

Fans react to the streamer's call-out

The streamer's criticism of Tectone attracted a dozen reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Sodapoppin is considered by many to be one of the most popular streamers on the Amazon-owned platform. He became the co-owner of One True King in July 2022 and has since hosted numerous special events for the organization.

