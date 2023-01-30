"I do not care!" - Tectone responds to backlash after calling xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat "overrated"

During a livestream on January 30, Twitch streamer Tectone responded to the backlash after calling fellow content creators Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat "overrated."

The address started with him suggesting that he "hurt" some people's feelings and stated that he was "under pressure" earlier because he had eaten hot sauce. He went on to say that he did not care about hurting the "feelings of a multi-millionaire":

"Let me ask you a question. Do you think I give a f**k if I hurt the feelings of a multi-millionaire? No! I do not care!"

Tectone addresses the backlash after calling xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat "overrated streamers"

The Twitch clip began with Tectone stating that he had been informed that he had supposedly "hurt the feelings" of some people.

The One True King (OTK) member recalled making a contentious remark about the prominent streamers during a broadcast the day before, saying that he was "under pressure" after consuming hot sauce, and that he said some "out-of-pocket" things:

"It's come to my attention that maybe... maybe I hurt some people's feelings yesterday. Okay? Maybe I hurt some people's feelings yesterday, when I was under pressure because I had some hot sauce and it is what it is. I say some out-of-pocket s**t! You know how it goes! I say some out-of-pocket s**t because at the end of the day, who cares?"

Tectone then stated that he "did not care" about hurting the feelings of a "multi-millionaire." He continued the conversation by talking about xQc's reaction to his take, adding that the internet likes to "assume" things:

"And here's the other thing. Here's the other thing. Let's just be real. X (xQc) didn't even f***king care! He didn't even f***king care! We are grown a** adults but people on the internet like to assume..."

For context, Tectone got together with Nick "Nmplol" on January 29, during which the former called xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat "overrated streamers." He provided an explanation by saying:

"Overrated streamers. xQc, Adin Ross, Kai Cenat. Kai just yells. xQc just has a bunch of young parasocial younger kids. He streams every day so they can't break the parasocial addiction. Adin Ross just f***king fakes crimes. I'm not saying I'm good. That's just my opinion."

Fans react to the streamer's address

Tectone's address was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 95 community members providing their take. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Tectone is a popular Twitch streamer who joined OTK on November 22, 2021. He has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2019 and has played over 205 games on his channel.

Some of his most-streamed games include Genshin Impact, Arknights, Skylanders: Ring of Heroes, VRChat, and Lost Ark.

