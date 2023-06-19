"I wouldn’t have known I’m dying in three years" - MrBeast slams YouTubers making clickbait videos about his death

On June 19, 2023, YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" took to Twitter to express his displeasure with content creators who were making clickbait videos about his death. He cited an example of a YouTuber by the name of Bolo who uploaded a video titled, MrBeast's Disease Is Worse Than You Think, with the thumbnail claiming that he would be "dead in three years."

Jimmy threw shade at the YouTuber, stating that if it hadn't been for this video, he would not have known he was "dying in three years." He tweeted:

MrBeast @MrBeast 🏻 Thank god for this YouTube video or I wouldn’t have known I’m dying in three years Thank god for this YouTube video or I wouldn’t have known I’m dying in three years 🙌🏻 https://t.co/ebeF2NWyRC

The Kansas-native followed up, pleading with the online community to put an end to the trend of photoshopping "fake tweets" as thumbnails:

MrBeast @MrBeast Can we end the trend of photoshopping fake tweets of mine as thumbnails? Thx Can we end the trend of photoshopping fake tweets of mine as thumbnails? Thx

"We're going to need community notes on YouTube" - Fans react to MrBeast's call-out to clickbaiting YouTubers

In the aforementioned video, YouTuber Bolo discussed MrBeast's condition, claiming that it is "extremely dangerous" for his life. He stated:

"Jimmy has Crohn's disease, which is a condition in which the gastrointestinal tract is inflamed over a long period of time. It is very painful to live with that disease because sometimeshthe pains are absolutely insane."

Bolo went on to say that the 25-year-old personality became a YouTuber because of Crohn's disease:

"It was even worse for Jimmy since he was in high school at the moment and was playing baseball. In 2015, when Jimmy was diagnosed, he already had a YouTube channel, with less than 1,000 subscribers. So, he had to stay home because of Crohn's. And, apparently, this disease made him becoming a professional YouTuber, since he had nothing to do at home but to make Minecraft videos."

Bolo speculated on MrBeast's life expectancy at the end of the video, saying:

"According to sources, females with Crohn's disease may live from 6.6 to 8.1 years less than females without Crohn's disease. But males with Crohn's disease live from 5.0 to 6.1 years less than males without the condition, which is absolutely wild! Not only MrBeast has to be on a very strict diet his whole life, he will live six years less than he would live without Crohn's."

As expected, Jimmy's call-out to the clickbait video drew a lot of attention on social media, with Twitter user @BrianLongFilms claiming that YouTube would be soon be compelled to develop a fact-checking feature:

Brian Long @BrianLongFilms @MrBeast At this rate we gonna need community notes on YouTube @MrBeast At this rate we gonna need community notes on YouTube💀

Another community member found the situation "scary," and elaborated by saying:

ladidai 📣 follow @heyhearusout @ladidaix @MrBeast It’s so scary to me that people would go out of their way to Photoshop images like that and put them out into the universe… @MrBeast It’s so scary to me that people would go out of their way to Photoshop images like that and put them out into the universe…

According to @FelixRyoshi, 2012 was the "golden days" of YouTube content:

Meanwhile, one fan claimed that they left a dislike on the YouTuber's video:

greg @greg16676935420 @MrBeast Me and my whole family just gave Bozo I mean Bolo a dislike on the video @MrBeast Me and my whole family just gave Bozo I mean Bolo a dislike on the video

Some of the most notable responses were along these lines:

Voicemod @voicemod @MrBeast Next video: MrBeast buys Death for three quadrillions dollars @MrBeast Next video: MrBeast buys Death for three quadrillions dollars

DramaAlert @DramaAlert MrBeast is upset at people clickbaiting him dying, and has asked people to stop photoshopping fake tweets of his. #DramaAlert MrBeast is upset at people clickbaiting him dying, and has asked people to stop photoshopping fake tweets of his. #DramaAlert https://t.co/NXUCt6ppSi

Cristionel Messialdo 🇷🇺 @OfficalMoonMan1 @DramaAlert I just watched the video, every one in the comments thinks he's gonna die lmao @DramaAlert I just watched the video, every one in the comments thinks he's gonna die lmao

MrBeast is one of YouTube's most popular content creators, boasting over 161 million subscribers on his main channel. He is also a well-known philanthropist, having donated millions of dollars to charitable causes.

