"I genuinely feel like MrBeast is demonic" - YouTuber receives flak after helping 1,000 deaf people hear again

On May 7, 2023, YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" uploaded a new video in which he helped 1,000 deaf people hear again. As expected, the charitable effort quickly went viral, garnering over 8.5 million views in just seven hours. While numerous community members shared heartfelt messages for the YouTuber's gesture, others criticized him.
According to one Twitter user, they genuinely felt Jimmy is "demonic," and he "gives that vibe." Their social media update read:
"Idk (I don't know) why I genuinely feel like MrBeast is demonic, he just gives that vibe. Can't support this type of stuff, tbh (To be honest)."
"I’m sorry, I just like helping people" - MrBeast responds to criticisms for helping 1,000 deaf people hear again
In a video titled 1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time, MrBeast claimed that he and his team spent $3,000,000 on "cutting-edge" hearing technology. Providing more details on the matter, the Kansas native elaborated:
"Even entire families hear their loved ones again. But they are only a few of the 1,000 that we are going to help hear again today. We got our hands on over $3 million worth of cutting-edge hearing technology, that, unlike old hearing aids, analyzes people's specific hearing needs, allowing them to hear again without causing any damage."
The YouTuber's philanthropic endeavor generated a lot of traction almost instantly, with several Twitter users lauding his efforts:
However, some users were dissatisfied with this, as one community member commented:
MrBeast responded to the criticism by saying:
"I'm sorry, I just like helping people."
The Twitter user later clarified that they were mocking those who "always hate on" the YouTuber:
@RedLionLOL wondered why the 25-year-old personality was "taking advantage" of deaf children:
According to one Twitter user, Jimmy's video in which he assisted people in regaining their hearing was "arrogant" and "perpetuates the harmful idea" that disability is a problem to be fixed:
Here are some more relevant reactions from the social media platform:
This is not the first time MrBeast has faced criticism for his charitable work. Earlier this year (January 29, 2023), he uploaded a video in which he helped 1,000 blind people see for the first time. While some internet users called the content creator an "antichrist," others accused him of displaying "systemic ableism."
