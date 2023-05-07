"I genuinely feel like MrBeast is demonic" - YouTuber receives flak after helping 1,000 deaf people hear again

On May 7, 2023, YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" uploaded a new video in which he helped 1,000 deaf people hear again. As expected, the charitable effort quickly went viral, garnering over 8.5 million views in just seven hours. While numerous community members shared heartfelt messages for the YouTuber's gesture, others criticized him.

According to one Twitter user, they genuinely felt Jimmy is "demonic," and he "gives that vibe." Their social media update read:

"Idk (I don't know) why I genuinely feel like MrBeast is demonic, he just gives that vibe. Can't support this type of stuff, tbh (To be honest)."

JGokuu @JGokuuYT MrBeast @MrBeast We helped 1,000 deaf people hear again! Go watch :D We helped 1,000 deaf people hear again! Go watch :D Idk why i genuinely feel like MrBeast is demonic, he just gives that vibe. Can’t support this type of stuff tbh twitter.com/mrbeast/status… Idk why i genuinely feel like MrBeast is demonic, he just gives that vibe. Can’t support this type of stuff tbh twitter.com/mrbeast/status… https://t.co/Kc0FfQstyF

"I’m sorry, I just like helping people" - MrBeast responds to criticisms for helping 1,000 deaf people hear again

In a video titled 1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time, MrBeast claimed that he and his team spent $3,000,000 on "cutting-edge" hearing technology. Providing more details on the matter, the Kansas native elaborated:

"Even entire families hear their loved ones again. But they are only a few of the 1,000 that we are going to help hear again today. We got our hands on over $3 million worth of cutting-edge hearing technology, that, unlike old hearing aids, analyzes people's specific hearing needs, allowing them to hear again without causing any damage."

The YouTuber's philanthropic endeavor generated a lot of traction almost instantly, with several Twitter users lauding his efforts:

HARVEY @MyLuckyCoin @MrBeast You’ve made the blind see, the deaf hear.. In a world where humans with power too often disappoint, I’m proud to witness one whose power is managed by his heart. You give “Beast Mode” a different meaning. Keep going. @MrBeast You’ve made the blind see, the deaf hear.. In a world where humans with power too often disappoint, I’m proud to witness one whose power is managed by his heart. You give “Beast Mode” a different meaning. Keep going.

Melt @MeltYouTube @MrBeast Was such a genuine and awesome video @MrBeast Was such a genuine and awesome video

MamaLlama007 @MobileMamaLlama @MrBeast These types of videos are Amazing! Doing such awesome charitable acts or other good works that help society as a whole is so inspirational! @MrBeast These types of videos are Amazing! Doing such awesome charitable acts or other good works that help society as a whole is so inspirational!

However, some users were dissatisfied with this, as one community member commented:

vandul @_vandul MrBeast @MrBeast We helped 1,000 deaf people hear again! Go watch :D We helped 1,000 deaf people hear again! Go watch :D The way this scumbag just “does good for people” really rubs me the wrong way twitter.com/mrbeast/status… The way this scumbag just “does good for people” really rubs me the wrong way twitter.com/mrbeast/status…

MrBeast responded to the criticism by saying:

"I'm sorry, I just like helping people."

The Twitter user later clarified that they were mocking those who "always hate on" the YouTuber:

vandul @_vandul @MrBeast I was mocking the people that always hate on you, sorry if it this seemed real @MrBeast I was mocking the people that always hate on you, sorry if it this seemed real

@RedLionLOL wondered why the 25-year-old personality was "taking advantage" of deaf children:

RedLion @RedLionLOL Why is MrBeast taking advantage of kids that are deaf for views?? Why is MrBeast taking advantage of kids that are deaf for views?? 😡😡😡😐 https://t.co/sefkbUGAg7

According to one Twitter user, Jimmy's video in which he assisted people in regaining their hearing was "arrogant" and "perpetuates the harmful idea" that disability is a problem to be fixed:

𝐌𝐀𝐘🥀 @mayezislam Mr. Beast's latest stunt of giving 1000 deaf people special hearing aids is arrogant and perpetuates the harmful idea that disability is a problem to be fixed. It suggests that hearing is the only way to live a fulfilling life, which is scientifically inaccurate. Shame on him… Mr. Beast's latest stunt of giving 1000 deaf people special hearing aids is arrogant and perpetuates the harmful idea that disability is a problem to be fixed. It suggests that hearing is the only way to live a fulfilling life, which is scientifically inaccurate. Shame on him… https://t.co/jOiFXOE89Q

Here are some more relevant reactions from the social media platform:

Cow @aSpicyCow @MrBeast I LITERALLY SOBBED SO MUCH THAT VIDEO WAS SO EMOTIONAL AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA @MrBeast I LITERALLY SOBBED SO MUCH THAT VIDEO WAS SO EMOTIONAL AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

OddsJam @OddsJam @MrBeast Thanks for everything you do! Inspiring others and making the world a little bit better @MrBeast Thanks for everything you do! Inspiring others and making the world a little bit better

This is not the first time MrBeast has faced criticism for his charitable work. Earlier this year (January 29, 2023), he uploaded a video in which he helped 1,000 blind people see for the first time. While some internet users called the content creator an "antichrist," others accused him of displaying "systemic ableism."

