On January 31, YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" took to Twitter to respond to criticism over his viral video in which he cured 1,000 people of their blindness.

The content creator mentioned that some individuals criticized him even though he was using his wealth to assist others. MrBeast also stated that he plans to donate all of his money before his death. His tweet read:

"Twitter - Rich people should help others with their money. Me - Okay, I'll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny. Twitter - MrBeast bad."

"Twitter is just full of sad stupid people" - Online community reacts to MrBeast's call-out

The Kansas native's update went viral on the social media platform, garnering over 286k likes and more than 10,400 fan reactions. Fellow YouTube star Olajide "JJ," popularly known as KSI, provided his take on Twitter, saying:

ksi @KSI @MrBeast Twitter is just full of sad stupid people @MrBeast Twitter is just full of sad stupid people 😂

Popular podcaster Lex Fridman's comments accrued tens of thousands of likes:

According to Twitter user @BillyM2k, "whiners" don't want problems fixed and "want to be professional victims":

NFL content creator Luke Sawhook called Jimmy a "GOAT" (Greatest of all time) and a source of inspiration:

Controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" also chimed in, saying:

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR @MrBeast They are simply attention seeking losers. You have done great things & will continue to do as such. @MrBeast They are simply attention seeking losers. You have done great things & will continue to do as such.

Some of the more notable fan reactions were along these lines:

Akinola Verissimo @AkinolaGG @MrBeast dude the best thing to do is never respond to people who are being unreasonable. especially when it's a net good. it's not worth the mental toll. keep making videos! life is too short @MrBeast dude the best thing to do is never respond to people who are being unreasonable. especially when it's a net good. it's not worth the mental toll. keep making videos! life is too short

Classify 😼 @Class @MrBeast Ppl will always find something to complain about, so much more positivity than bad comments out there. Keep doin ya thing brotha 🤌 @MrBeast Ppl will always find something to complain about, so much more positivity than bad comments out there. Keep doin ya thing brotha 🤌

What did MrBeast do in his latest YouTube video?

On January 29, 2023, the 24-year-old uploaded a video titled 1,000 Blind People See For The First Time, in which he demonstrated how he was able to help people around the world restore their vision.

After explaining the gist of the video, MrBeast talked about the surgical procedure used to cure blindness, saying:

"If you're wondering how the surgery allows people to see again, it's because the lens in their eyes is so cloudy that they can't see through it. So the surgeon uses a tiny vacuum to suck up the clouded lens. And replace it with an artificial one. The surgery is that simple! They can see again."

He also announced a $100,000 donation to the SEE International nonprofit organization, which helped him with the philanthropic endeavor:

"As a thank you because just you were so gracious in this video, we want to make a $100,000 donation. It'll bring sight to thousands of people."

The video went viral on the Google-owned platform, attracting 55 million views and over 5.4 million likes in just two days.

