5 times MrBeast had the internet's attention for controversial reasons

Jimmy "MrBeast" has quickly become one of the most well-known figures online due to his unique content brand and philanthropic efforts. Jimmy has amassed over 230 million combined subscribers on YouTube, which is more than any other individual creator. Like most social media stars with millions of followers, Jimmy has not been immune to controversies. Despite this, he is generally regarded as a likable individual, and the controversies surrounding him have been relatively minor compared to some other online figures.

This article will discuss five incidents where MrBeast was embroiled in drama.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Toxic workspace and 4 other times MrBeast got involved in online drama

1) Receiving undue criticism for curing blindness

On January 29, 2023, MrBeast uploaded a video titled "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time," showcasing how he funded cataract operations for 1000 Americans and helped restore their vision.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response to his philanthropic act, some individuals accused him of doing it solely for views and attention. Moreover, an independent publication accused him of perpetuating "systemic ableism" by displaying these individuals.

In February, Jimmy responded to the criticism by tweeting:

MrBeast @MrBeast @TechCrunch So you’d prefer we don’t help people get life changing surgery they want and they asked for? @TechCrunch So you’d prefer we don’t help people get life changing surgery they want and they asked for?

Despite these criticisms, MrBeast's actions have undoubtedly positively impacted many people's lives, and it's important to acknowledge the good that can come from raising awareness for important causes through social media.

2) MrBeast responds to backlash following a car donation

In March 2023, Jimmy posted a heartwarming TikTok video in which he surprised a needy waitress with a brand-new Toyota Corolla. The video shows the emotional moment the waitress receives the car and breaks down in tears of joy, overwhelmed by the creator's generosity.

However, the YouTuber faced some backlash for self-promotion after featuring his logo and brand stickers (Feastables) in the car he gifted to a waitress, which disappointed some viewers.

To clarify, the stickers on the car gifted by MrBeast were removable, and in response to the backlash, he released footage showing him asking the waitress if she wanted them removed. The waitress ultimately decided to keep the stickers on the car.

3) Alleged to have stolen TikToker's cake idea

In June 2022, Liz Marek, a TikToker, posted a video alleging that she was approached by a creator who had requested her to create a realistic toilet cake and promised to pay her for it. However, the person did not hire her for the job despite the promise of payment.

Despite not revealing the identity of the person who had asked her to make the toilet cake, many people speculated that it could have been Jimmy. Coincidentally, Liz Marek's TikTok was posted around the same time as Jimmy's video titled "I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!" which included a challenge to make a real toilet cake.

4) Accused of creating a toxic workplace

In the latter part of 2019, Matt Turner, who used to work as an editor for MrBeast, took to Twitter (now deleted) to claim that Jimmy had subjected him to verbal abuse and bullying regularly. Turner's tweets quickly gained momentum on social media, and other former employees chimed in, describing Jimmy as a "perfectionist" with unrealistic expectations.

His accusations provoked a strong reaction, even involving the editor's sister accusing him of bullying. Matt eventually apologized for fabricating his allegations.

5) Sneako calls out MrBeast

Controversial YouTuber and streamer Nico "Sneako" (who previously worked with Jimmy) took to his podcast in April 2023 to give his thoughts on Chris Tyson undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Sneako, often known for his edgy takes, was naturally against it, calling out Jimmy to take action and urging Chris to retract his decision. He said:

"MrBeast should be telling Chris this is not okay. You should raise your son. You should stay with your wife. You should not be painting your fingernails, putting on lipstick, and taking estrogen, as a married man, in your 20s."

It's worth noting that gender identity is a part of self-expression, and people must be allowed to choose how they want to identify themselves.

