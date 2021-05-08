MrBeast's ex-Editor Matt Turner accuses him of work place toxicity but the Internet has a different opinion

Philanthropist and YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has been accused of bullying and creating workplace toxicity by multiple former employees.
Recently, the New York Times talked to 11 former MrBeast employees who alleged that MrBeast often creates a difficult work environment. The employees claimed that while MrBeast is generous like his videos show him to be, his off-the-camera demeanor is vastly different.
Matt Turner, a video editor who earlier worked with MrBeast, claimed in October 2019 that MrBeast berated him almost every day. While the internet is seemingly divided on the matter, his former employees also talked about the death threats and hateful comments that they regularly received from MrBeast’s fans.
MrBeast gets accused of bullying and workplace toxicity by multiple former employees
In early October 2019, Matt Turner posted a series of tweets alleging that MrBeast bullied and abused him. He said he was berated for every mistake and claimed that MrBeast never allowed him to be given credit for his work.
This was his statement:
“That was the most mentally draining time of my life. I was yelled at, bullied, called mentally retarded and replaceable by MrBeast every day. Being in tears and having mental breakdowns day after day is difficult, and after a while became too much. After every editing mistake I made, I was made to feel like an absolute idiot, even if the content wasn’t real. No credit was given unless a video I edited got credited to someone else.”
MrBeast had later responded to the allegations and claimed that he paid Turner a severance of $10,000 and also got him a job at SoaR Gaming. Regardless, in a recent interview with New York Times, Matt Turned had similar things to say. He claimed that working for MrBeast meant that he did not receive credit for most of his work.
Another former editor, Nate Anderson, worked for MrBeast in March 2018 and quit after a week due to what he said were “unreasonable demands.” Anderson called MrBeast a perfectionist, while Turner said that his fans are mostly kids and part of a “YouTube cult.”
The editor also spoke about receiving death threats and hateful comments from MrBeast’s fans.
“These kids don’t even know what they’re saying. They’re just in this cult of YouTube stardom where they don’t want to see their biggest creator fall.”
MrBeast has not issued any sort of response to the former employees in question so far. As can be seen in the tweets, the internet seems to be divided on the matter. His fans have dug up evidence of Matt Turner earlier, praising MrBeast and calling his job a “dream job.”
Others supported the former editor and said that they believed Matt Turner and the accusations that he levied against the YouTuber.