MrBeast wants to play League of Legends, receives thousands of replies 

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson tweeted out that he's looking for someone to play League of Legends, and of course, he had plenty of invites going around.

When MrBeast sent out the tweet, he said, "I need some people to play League of Legends with. I always play alone lol." Of course, being who he is, MrBeast was immediately met with all kinds of invites to go play League of Legends.

👀 — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) January 22, 2021

Some of the most prominent replies were from the likes of League of Legends org T1, Snapnap, and Cesaro from the WWE. In the replies, some people got replies themselves from MrBeast saying he'd be calling or adding the person.

Let’s do it! Add me — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 22, 2021

In those replies, there were some other tweets from League of Legends players and other esports organizations themselves. Another one of the organizations happened to be Team SoloMid.

MrBeast and his potential future in League of Legends

What makes this tweet even more thought-provoking is what MrBeast has said about his own future in League of Legends. In a past tweet from October of 2020, MrBeast claimed that "League of Legends is honestly the best game ever created."

League of Legends is honestly the best game ever created. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2020

In that same thread, MrBeast went on to say that one of his goals in life is to own a League of Legends team, and he asked how long he'd need to wait before it could be done.

While there is no confirmation on MrBeast owning a team, it was a fairly confident hint coming from the YouTuber. It's also not out of this world to believe that MrBeast could afford a League of Legends team of his own.

The YouTuber is known for trying all sorts of new endeavors, with one of his most recent being the MrBeast Burger, which is his own burger chain across the country.

An esports team being owned by an influencer may have two cases this year if everything lines up. DrDisrespect has also mentioned on a few occasions that he would like to have his own team in the Call of Duty League. San Diego sounds like the location that he'd like to give the team if he were to pick.

100 Thieves is another team that was started by someone who was an influencer and a player, being Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. While many influencers start to really stack up on money, like MrBeast, seeing influencers as team owners might become a far more common occurrence.